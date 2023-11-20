Two $325,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets sold in Lansing and Goreville

A couple of Illinois Lottery players hit the jackpot while stopping for gas in Goreville and Lansing over the weekend. The lucky winners each picked up a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth a whopping $325,000.

Both Lucky Day Lotto winners matched all five numbers in the Saturday, November 18 midday drawing to score the $325,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 7-8-9-16-37.

The two lucky players purchased their winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets worth $325,000 at the following gas stations:

H&H Fuel, located at 220 S. Broadway St. in Goreville

BP, located at 17002 Torrence Ave. in Lansing

In total, over 19,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Saturday midday drawing.

This is also an exciting win for both retailers that sold the winning tickets, as those stores will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

So far this year, over 10.7 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $62.5 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

