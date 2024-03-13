The Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts proudly announce the exhibition, Turtel Onli: The Black Age of Comics, scheduled to be showcased at Café Logan, 915 E 60th, from January 26 to March 31, 2024.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the Black Age of Comics movement takes center stage, dedicated to promoting, creating, and supporting Afrocentric comic books and graphic novels. Initiated by Chicago artist Turtel Onli in 1993, this movement pays homage to creators and products derived from the Black, Urbane, Alternative, or African experience. Departing from mainstream industry norms, the Black Age aspires to expand its reach, embracing artists who bring a Black or African perspective to their craft.

Turtel Onli, often recognized as the “Father of the Black Age of Comics,” showcases his unique artistic style, referred to as “Rhythmism.” This fusion of afrofuturism, historical narratives, and fantasy elements draws parallels between fine art and comic book art. Onli, an accomplished author and illustrator, has contributed numerous works, including “NOG,” “Protector of the Pyramids,” “Malcolm 10,” “Nog Nu,” and “Grammar Patrol.” Having launched the first Black Age Convention in 1993, Onli has been at the forefront of organizing these conferences ever since, significantly influencing the movement’s growth.

Professor Turtel Onli, M.A.A.T., earned the title “Father of the Black Age of Comics” in 2006 when Temple University, representing the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention and Prof. Yumi Odom, awarded him a Lifetime Achievement Award for Creating Positive Images in the world of Comics. His impact began in 1993 at the South Side Community Art Center in Bronzeville, Chicago. The Black Age of Comics encompasses a genre and movement celebrating ideas, concepts, characters, and creators derived from the Black, Urban, African, or Alternative experience, welcoming positive engagement from all fans and followers, regardless of their background.

Onli’s career spans various disciplines in fine and applied visual art, including art therapy, education, and illustration. Coined in the 1970s, the term “Rhythmistic” interprets his stylizations that blend primitive and futuristic concepts. His extensive exhibition and publication record includes works featured in prominent collections, such as The Cool Globes Public Art Exhibition, The DuSable Museum, and more.

For those interested in experiencing Turtel Onli’s artistry first hand, this exhibition promises a captivating journey through the Black Age of Comics, offering a unique perspective on Afrocentric storytelling.

For more information, visit www.onlistudios.com. Contact Onli Studios at 773-726-1610 for inquiries, lectures, exhibitions, presentations, or commissions.