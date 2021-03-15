Turn workforce chaos into opportunities for Innovation 

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

Today’s woman faces a more profound concern regarding managing motherhood with her career more than ever before as the economy shifts into a new paradigm.

Who would have thought the fight for women’s rights for equality, sexuality, race, and age during 1977 would have catapulted women to where we are today? Although there have been many broken barriers and advances, some would say, “We still have a long way to go, baby!” Yet, we can count the blessings of what’s become available due to speaking our voices and standing up for our rights. I believe we can always find the good, even in the worst scenarios, if we look at each situation differently. None of these reasons are enough for quitting or throwing in the towel. It merely requires revisiting the case from a different angle.

“At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.” ~ Frida Kahlo, 20th-century Mexican painter

Women will always be resilient and “lean in” when Innovation is needed because it’s in our nature. Creativity is the preface for us to move with tenacity and strength when faced with adversity.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, there are concerns more significant than where we’ve come from as women. The question is, “where are we going?” The New York Times recently revealed how women’s careers had been affected twice as much as their male counterparts due to the pandemic. Either by loss of employment or hours of duty. Working mothers are not only juggling the search for work, managing the household, and tutoring their children during hours designated for working from home or business, but also faced with prioritizing employment roles with their significant others. Multiple shifts are being made between spouses to manage stay-at-home care for their children and working remotely. Concerns about employment stability and maneuvering the unexpected occurrences have generated uncertainty for the working woman’s future. It’s become a daunting task, and many are overwhelmed.

How can we prepare and plan for the unknown as we embark on an evolving workforce with enthusiasm for our future careers, as they continue to evolve in this new economy amid all of the change?

It’s time for Innovation.

Instead, examine your daily routine and take the time to see what’s working for you and how can you narrow your focus to one field of interest and make it stronger? It could be caring for the children, cleaning the house, running errands, or your current position at work. The point I’m making is, no matter what it may seem like, there’s an area you can master and convert it into cash. It’s not about going broader but deeper. Once you get a sense of what works for you, you can expound it and create a niche for yourself.

Then, get to work in that area. Sometimes, it requires creating a new position in the workforce or business. It’s called Innovation. We all have it. Some practice it more than others. There’s a saying, “People don’t always know what they need until it’s identified or shared by the one who’s offering it.” What skills have you acquired during the pandemic that will allow you to exchange it for cash with someone else? Perhaps create yourself a new position. Whenever something is void, something must fulfill it. Why not be the one with the idea for filling the gap?

“Women asking for raises should not only know their value, but they should ask with the confidence that they’re helping the company to be successful.” – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

What has the pandemic contributed to your values and skillset that can convert to the world of working remotely? Is it organizing, time management, coordinating, or communicating? These are valuable soft skills every organization looks for to manage the growth of their company. Remember, the next time you begin to sell yourself short because of a shift, consider assessing the real value of your experience. Be sure to include it on applications when applying for the next job or mention it during a conversation. If you still feel you need to boost your assurance, consider becoming a certified associate project manager to spotlight your willingness to create a discipline for managing products and services.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities reinvent themselves using their creative skills, project management, and various media platforms. She’s the CEO, Host, and Executive Producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the Executive Recruiter for SHE Works Digital.™