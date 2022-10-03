Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
TUCC Gary holds its annual Baobab Vendor Festival

Baobab Vendor Festival

The Baobab tree also known as the “Tree of Life” grows in 32 African countries. Baobab trees can provide shelter, food and water for animals and humans, which is why many savannah communities make their homes near Baobab trees. It is among the longest-living vascular plants with trees believed to be 5,000 years old. Trinity United Church in Christ – Gary (TUCC-Gary) recently held its annual Baobab Vendor Fair and Food Truck Festival. Appropriately named after the Baobab tree the festival not only provided sustenance for the attendees, but they also had the opportunity to shop, hear music and have fun for more than six hours. Pastor John Jackson is the pastor of TUCC-Gary, which is located at 1276 W 20th Ave. in Gary.

