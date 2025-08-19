Trumpian pawns, the decline of America and Project 2026

The United States of America is speeding backwards toward the toxic past as a result of the reprobate men in control of America. Truth matters, yet many people, Black, brown, or other, have been hoodwinked based on the ability of the sitting president to manipulate people with falsehoods. Donald J. Trump can be seen as a master of manipulation; he has the power of persuasion so powerful that it has created a cadre of American political pawns.

One of the most egregious situations today are threats coming from the White House. For example, the propaganda is that the Democrats were “fleeing” from Texas as a result of the agenda that was set by the GOP in gerrymandering the Texas map in order to carve out 5 new seats. Though Trump is less than mediocre in a general sense as evidenced by the shoot-from-the-hip approach that he uses, for example, he is crazily looking back to blame Barack Obama for treason. Trumpian pawns believe this ridiculous assertion.

When considering the foregoing, it appears that Americans have been taken over by the stupid elements of the population, and unfortunately, they are currently winning in their quest to turn America into a fascist regime. Even sadder is the help the Trump regime is getting from African Americans to do this. Many of them have literally lost their minds with their insane support of someone who is literally fighting to destroy them!

The current crises, including the aspersions cast on Obama or the demonic gerrymandering demonstrated by Texas and more, are lost on too many Black people and others who are vulnerable. Regrettably, there are a number of Blacks who support Trump even though they are key targets of the Trumpian regime. Blacks stand to lose quite a lot…the Trump regime is doing what was promised…to take America backward to the oppressive past.

Trumpian sycophants, especially the Black variety, have lost their collective minds; they will no doubt regret their actions when, or if, this current descent into political hell crystalizes. They just don’t get it! If the draconian Project 2025 had been perused by enough people BEFORE the advent of its current implementation, things may have turned out differently. It is clear that certain Blacks are uninformed, or just abjectly ignorant, not unlike their unqualified leadership who passed the most unpopular legislation in recent history, the “Big Beautiful (Ugly and Dangerous) bill.”

A lot of people don’t understand that they stand to lose Medicare; Voting rights; Civil rights; endure the deportation of citizens and much more! Too many Black people are being disenfranchised right in front of our faces, yet they don’t seem to care or to understand that they are vulnerable. There is no question that a lot of them have not actually read Project 2025; THEY DON’T KNOW WHAT’S IN THAT LEGISLATION.

To counter this situation, it would be prudent for the Democrats to fight fire with fire: the development of a Project 2026 would start the process. Democrats can’t currently do much, but they CAN develop a strategy to rescue our democracy. This becomes urgent when you consider the fact that Republicans seem to be moving to implementing martial law when assessing the current “federalization” of Washington, D.C. and the consequent disenfranchisement of citizens, especially the Black ones.

With this said, there is at least one other concern of the Trump regime; the obscuring of the Epstein Saga! It’s no secret among those who can see what is really happening; it boils down to creating a smokescreen to avoid Trump’s role in that debacle. The possible outcome of this particular strategy can result in the loss of everything that Black citizens have been able to acquire over the years. This country was stolen from the indigenous people and utilized the institution of slavery to develop their ill-gotten gains. The current regime wants to take us back to that oppressive past. The first order of business of the Black community should, therefore, be to develop a Project 2026, in the attempt to offset the possible negative outcomes of the upcoming (2026) midterm elections.

Aluta continua.