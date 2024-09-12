Trump Takedown

From her first steps onto the debate stage to the closing statement, Vice President Kamala Harris was in command of the evening. It was clear former President Donald Trump hadn’t prepared for Harris. It also was clear his Democratic opponent had prepared just right. The Presidential candidate was able to reach in her bag, pull out a quiver and hit the designated target at will.

Harris walked away from the first, and possibly only debate with Trump, scoring a knockout and looking presidential in the process. There was no “angry Black woman” moment or “sister girl” moment or “word salad” moment. Instead, Harris’ takedown of Trump was done peg by peg for the world to see what a little man he is.

Last night’s debate is not the end. It’s the beginning. With only 56 days left until Election Day, Nov. 5, Harris needs every available vote to win–Black, white, Asian, Native American, Latino, young, old, women and men. Democrats don’t have a minute to take a breath. It’s all hands on deck, because Harris is right–she’s the underdog.

Party leaders and ordinary citizens are organizing events aimed at turning out the vote. Below, are a number of activities and ways you can get involved.