Trump Orders Psychedelic Push

The government that flooded Black neighborhoods with crack and locked up the victims now champions a West African plant as the answer to addiction

by Stephanie Gadlin

On the afternoon of Saturday, April 18, President Donald Trump held up a signed executive order in the Oval Office directing the federal government to fast-track research into psychedelic drugs. Included in the order was ibogaine, a substance derived from the root bark of a shrub native to the rainforests of Gabon in Central Africa that advocates say can interrupt heroin, cocaine, and alcohol addiction with a single treatment.

“Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life,” Trump said.

Standing behind him were Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, podcaster Joe Rogan, and former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell.

After signing, Trump quipped, “Can I have some, please? I’ll take some. I don’t have time to be depressed. You know, if you stay busy enough, maybe that works too.”

Tabernanthe iboga, a shrub native to Gabon, Central Africa. The plant’s root bark contains ibogaine, which advocates say can interrupt drug addiction with a single treatment. It remains classified as Schedule I in the United States.

But for the millions of Americans struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and mental illness, the order is no laughing matter. For some, the move could be a lifeline. To others, the measure is a policy instrument that raises as many questions as it answers, particularly for Black communities that have borne the worst of the nation’s drug crisis and received the least of its treatment.

The order, titled “Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness,” directs the FDA to fast-track review of psychedelic drugs, allocates $50 million in federal research funds, and establishes a Right to Try pathway for patients who have not responded to standard treatment. It states: “It is the policy of my Administration to accelerate innovative research models and appropriate drug approvals to increase access to psychedelic drugs that could save lives and reverse the crisis of serious mental illness in America.”

Contrary to social media posts, the order does not approve ibogaine. It does not reschedule any psychedelic from Schedule I, the same federal category as heroin. It does not provide insurance coverage. No psychedelic has been approved for medical use in the United States.

Administered to a person dependent on heroin or fentanyl, ibogaine interrupts the withdrawal process, often within hours, and reduces or eliminates cravings for weeks to months. If legalized, it would not be a daily pill or a 28-day program. According to advocates, a patient would require only one treatment.

Howard Lotsof, a 19-year-old heroin addict in New York, discovered this accidentally in 1962. “I awoke completely refreshed,” Lotsof recalled in a New York Times interview. “Ten steps out of my door, I recognized that something was completely different. I didn’t feel the need to take heroin.” He secured three U.S. patents for treating heroin, cocaine, and alcohol addiction. Every pharmaceutical company he approached refused.

However, last week W. Bryan Hubbard, CEO of Americans for Ibogaine, stood behind Trump during the signing. “This began with a small group who refused to accept the status quo and fought to bring ibogaine into the United States healthcare system,” Hubbard said. “We have always believed this was the moonshot of our time.”

Sec. Kennedy framed the crisis in stark yet broader terms. “More than 14 million Americans live with serious mental illness. Suicide has risen by more than 30 percent over the past two decades. Among veterans, more than 6,000 died by suicide each year since 2001. We have lost far more veterans to suicide than to combat.”

Not in the room was Dana Beal, 79, who has been advocating for ibogaine for 60 years. He is in a cell in Boise, Idaho. Inmate No. 164571. A co-founder of the Youth International Party, known as the Yippies, the civil rights activist co-authored “The Ibogaine Story” with journalist Paul De Rienzo in 1997 and brought ibogaine to Ukrainian soldiers suffering from combat trauma. In 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams formally recognized Beal and the Yippies for decades of activism.

On Jan. 15, 2024, Beal was arrested in Idaho with 22 pounds of cannabis he said he was transporting as medicine for traumatic brain injury patients en route to Ukraine. He pleaded guilty in December 2025 and was sentenced Feb. 24, 2026, to six months in jail plus 9.5 years of parole. The executive order he spent his adult life fighting for was signed in a room full of people who learned