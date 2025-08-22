Trump threatens to deploy National Guard in Chicago despite fall in crime rates

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric toward Chicago on Friday, raising the prospect of deploying the National Guard to take over local policing authority, despite evidence that the city’s violent crime rates have been steadily declining. The threat, which mirrors recent federal interventions in Washington, D.C., has drawn swift pushback from city and state leaders who argue that the move would be unconstitutional, unnecessary, and potentially harmful.

Speaking at a press briefing, Trump described Chicago as “a mess” and suggested that residents were “begging” for federal intervention. “They want us to come in,” he said, adding that his administration was prepared to expand its public safety initiatives to other large cities, including Chicago and New York, after assuming command of policing in the nation’s capital.

The President’s comments come at a time when Chicago has recorded significant progress in reducing crime. According to Chicago Police Department data, homicides have dropped by about 33 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Shootings are down nearly 39 percent, and robberies have fallen by more than 30 percent. Mayor Brandon Johnson highlighted these improvements earlier this summer, noting that the city was on pace to record fewer than 500 homicides in a year for the first time in over a decade.

“Our strategy of investing in mental health, youth employment, and community-based violence prevention is working,” Johnson said. “Chicagoans are safer today than they were a year ago.” Independent researchers confirm that Chicago’s progress aligns with a broader national trend. A recent study by the Council on Criminal Justice found that violent crime has declined in most major American cities, including Chicago, since its pandemic-era peak.

City of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Mayor Johnson quickly denounced Trump’s proposal, calling it “uncoordinated, uncalled-for, and unsound.” In a statement, he warned that sending the National Guard into city neighborhoods could undo years of trust-building between residents and law enforcement. “Federal militarization of our streets is not a solution,” Johnson said. “We are already seeing historic reductions in homicides, shootings, and robberies. To suggest that Chicago is spiraling out of control ignores the facts and insults the resilience of our communities.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker echoed Johnson’s concerns, warning that what Chicago needs is continued investment in housing, jobs, and mental health services, not martial presence. “Deploying the National Guard would only escalate tensions and distract from the progress already being made,” Pritzker said.

Legal experts caution that Trump’s plan faces serious constitutional hurdles. Under the Posse Comitatus Act, federal troops cannot be used for domestic law enforcement except in limited circumstances authorized by Congress. The Insurrection Act provides a narrow exception, allowing the president to deploy the military in cases of rebellion or when states are unable to enforce federal law. But Chicago, critics note, is not in rebellion, nor is Illinois requesting federal assistance. “The president cannot simply federalize law enforcement authority because he disagrees with local leaders or dislikes the pace of reform,” said Stephen Vladeck, a constitutional law professor at the University of Texas.

Other legal scholars point out that while National Guard units can be federalized, doing so without the governor’s consent would likely spark an immediate court challenge. “This is not Washington, D.C.,” said Harold Krent, former dean of Chicago-Kent College of Law. “Illinois is a sovereign state, and the federal government cannot commandeer its police powers without violating the Tenth Amendment.”

Harold Krent, former dean of Chicago-Kent College of Law

The debate also raises questions about what policing strategies are most effective in reducing crime. Research has long suggested that increasing the number of police officers can help reduce crime, though the effect depends on how officers are deployed. A University of Pennsylvania study covering nearly four decades of data across more than 200 cities found that adding officers led to measurable reductions in homicides and violent crimes, though it also increased arrests for low-level offenses such as loitering and drug violations.

Another field experiment in Pittsburgh showed that concentrating police in crime “hot spots” reduced violent incidents by more than 25 percent, particularly protecting nonwhite victims. Yet other studies caution that simply adding more patrols has little effect unless tied to specific strategies. The well-known Kansas City preventive patrol experiment in the 1970s found that doubling or removing routine patrols had no impact on burglary, auto theft, robbery, or residents’ sense of safety.

A 2024 study of California cities suggested that greater police spending sometimes correlated with higher crime rates and lower clearance rates, pointing to inefficiencies in how resources were used. Together, the research suggests that while police presence matters, it is the strategic use of resources and strong community partnerships that make the greatest difference.

Another piece of Chicago’s crime story has been the involvement of teenagers in a wave of carjackings. A June 2025 investigation by the Chicago Sun-Times spotlighted a group of young offenders nicknamed the “SRT Boys” who evolved from petty thefts to organized burglaries and carjackings. One member, known as “Baby 7,” began committing robberies at age 12 before becoming a leader in the group.

Data from the University of Chicago Crime Lab underscores the scale of the issue: between 2019 and 2024, about 49 percent of individuals arrested for carjacking in the city were age 17 or younger. The report also noted that more than 90 percent of these youth were not enrolled in school, linking truancy and disconnection from education with involvement in violent crime. Pandemic disruptions exacerbated the problem, with many of the neighborhoods hardest hit by carjacking also facing poor internet access, remote learning failures, and limited access to social services.

Community advocates argue that these systemic challenges highlight why militarized approaches are misguided. “When the President talks about sending in troops, he’s feeding a narrative that demonizes Black and brown neighborhoods,” said Tanya Watkins, executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation. “What we need are resources, not soldiers.” Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church added that long-term change requires steady investment in youth opportunities and community support. “Organizations on the ground are working hard to interrupt cycles of retaliation and create opportunities for young people,” he said. “That work doesn’t happen at the barrel of a gun.”

For many residents, the President’s remarks raise uncomfortable memories of past confrontations between police and marginalized communities. Northwestern University sociologist Andrew Papachristos warned that introducing federal troops could disrupt fragile gains. “Chicago has a long history of strained relations between law enforcement and marginalized neighborhoods,” he said. “Dropping the National Guard into that context could deepen mistrust and potentially lead to violence.”

Andrew Papachristo, Professor of Sociology and Faculty Fellow at Northwestern’s Institute for Policy Research

Trump has not announced a formal timetable for any deployment in Chicago, and it remains unclear whether his administration could legally move forward without the state’s consent. For now, the comments serve more as a political flashpoint than an imminent policy. But for Chicago officials, the message is clear: the city intends to chart its own course. “Chicago will not be intimidated,” Mayor Johnson said. “We are building safety through jobs, housing, and trust. That is the path to lasting peace.”