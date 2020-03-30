Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30, predicts ‘great things’ by June 1

Trump last week said he wanted to see the much of the country opening back up by Easter.

By Allen Smith, NBC News

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he’s extending his administration’s guidelines on social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak until April 30.

Trump said last week that he wanted to see much of the country return to normal by Easter, April 12, despite warnings from top health experts that easing the guidelines too soon could cause widespread deaths and economic damage.

Trump said Friday that he would consult with his administration’s top medical experts on whether to extend or change the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

But on Sunday, Trump said that the Easter target date was “just an aspiration” and that he expects “great things to be happening” by June 1. Instead, Trump said he believes Easter will mark “the peak number, and it should start coming down, hopefully very substantially at that point.”

Trump said his administration felt Easter “was too soon” and “we can’t take a chance.”

Instead, Trump said he felt June 1 would mark “the bottom of the hill.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said the choice to extend the guidelines had not been made lightly.

“We know it’s a huge sacrifice for everyone,” she said, adding that more detailed guidance will be released Tuesday.

Earlier Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN”s “State of the Union” that he anticipates that the coronavirus could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans while infecting “millions” of others, although he said the outbreak is difficult to model, as it is “such a moving target.”

At the briefing later Sunday, Fauci said, “The reason the president made the announcement today about going to the end of April is because we want to make sure that we don’t prematurely think we’re doing so great.”

He added, “We may be, but we want to push it to the extreme.”

Trump said his administration was extending the guidelines with hope of avoiding a catastrophic death toll.

“So if we can hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000, it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 and 200,000, we all together have done a very good job,” Trump said.