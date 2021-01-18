Trump Administration Ends Its Execution Spree By Killing Dustin Higgs

Tanji Jackson, the sister of one of the victims, said in a statement released after the execution that she felt “mixed emotions” when she learned Higgs was scheduled to die.

In the months leading up to his execution, Higgs’s lawyers filed a flurry of appeals in an attempt to spare his life.

In December, he contracted COVID-19, as the virus swept through the prison complex in Terre Haute, where death row is located. At one point, the penitentiary had more cases of COVID-19 than any other federal prison in the country.

Higgs and Corey Johnson, who was also sick with the coronavirus, sued to stop their executions, arguing that recent lung damage from COVID-19 made it more likely they would feel excruciating pain during the execution.

When individuals are injected with a lethal amount of pentobarbital, it can cause pulmonary edema ― a condition in which fluid enters the lungs while the person is still conscious — inducing a painful sensation similar to suffocating or drowning. Medical experts have warned that receiving an overdose of pentobarbital would likely be even more painful for individuals recovering from COVID-19 because the virus often damages the lungs.

Both men received stays of execution earlier this week after a federal judge found those concerns credible. But higher courts overruled those decisions, allowing the executions to go forward.

A separate class-action lawsuit filed by two prisoners at Terre Haute — who are not on death row — sought to stop the executions on the grounds that holding such large gatherings at the prison complex risked their lives by potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

The men asked for all executions to be halted until the pandemic was over or until they had been vaccinated. A federal judge ruled that the Bureau of Prisons could continue with the executions as long as staff followed COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks. But during Johnson’s execution on Thursday night, witnesses reported that two people working the execution did not wear a mask the entire time they were in the chamber.

On Friday, the two non-death row prisoners asked a judge to stop Higgs’s execution or ban the staffers who had removed their masks from participating, arguing the government had violated the court’s order. In response, the government admitted masks came off but claimed it was briefly so staffers could communicate clearly. The government argued it wasn’t a violation of the court’s order because the order did not explicitly define “mask requirements.”

The judge sided with the government and allowed Higgs’s execution to proceed as planned.

Higgs grew up in a poor neighborhood in Poughkeepsie, New York. His father was largely absent, according to his clemency petition, but when he was around, he was an abusive and violent man.

Higgs’s mother died of breast cancer when he was only 10 years old. His father was in prison at the time. Higgs was deeply traumatized by the abrupt death of his mother, according to family statements, and teachers said he struggled in school and seemed “lost.”

One evening in 1996, when he was 23, he and two friends — Haynes and Victor Gloria — were hanging out with three women inside Higgs’s apartment.

After an argument, the women — Tamika Black, 19, Tanji Jackson, 21, and Mishann Chinn, 23 — left on foot. The men followed in Higgs’s van and picked them up. Higgs drove the van into the Patuxent wildlife refuge. It was there that Haynes shot them.

At Higgs’s trial, the government argued that he ordered Haynes to kill the women. Higgs was found guilty of three counts each of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder committed during a kidnapping, and kidnapping resulting in death, along with firearms charges.

Prosecutors pushed for Higgs to be sentenced to death, despite the fact he did not pull the trigger. “I have to think, ladies and gentlemen, this world would have been a better place without Dustin Higgs,” the prosecutor told the jury. “The hard truth is, ladies and gentlemen, it would be a better world in the future without Dustin Higgs.”

Haynes vehemently disputes that Higgs ordered him to kill the women.

“The prosecution’s theory of our case was bullshit,” he wrote in a 2012 affidavit. “Dustin didn’t threaten me. I was not scared of him. Dustin didn’t make me do anything, that night or ever.” Haynes said he was intoxicated when he shot the women and was not thinking straight.

The government’s case was supported almost exclusively by the testimony of Victor Gloria, the other man present on the night of the killings. Shawn Nolan, one of Higgs’s attorneys, called Gloria an unreliable eyewitness who received a substantial deal in exchange for his cooperation.

“The basis for which Mr. Higgs is on death row has been dismantled. He was not the shooter. He didn’t kill anybody,” Nolan said.

Over half a million people signed a petition calling to halt his execution.

Higgs leaves behind a son who was born shortly after he was incarcerated.