Triton College Athletes Honored at Monthly Board Meeting for Excellent Seasons

The Triton College wrestling and men’s basketball teams were recognized at a monthly board meeting on April 16, for their immensely successful seasons. Women’s basketball player Trinity Barnes and men’s basketball player Amar Augillard were also honored for their record-breaking performances this season.

“It was great to be a Trojan this winter athletic season,” said Garrick Abezetian, associate vice president of Athletics.

Wrestling

From left to right – Ghee Rachal, Connor Svantner, Anthony Bitner, Drew Mulay, Anthony Schickel,

Triton College Board Chairman Mark Stephens, head coach Tim Duggan, assistant coach A.J. Blahut,

Triton College President Mary-Rita Moore, Ashton Hayhurst, Cameron White, Ty Ladd, Bennett Eichert and

Andre Giurini.

The Triton College wrestling team was recognized for competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Wrestling Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa this past March. For a second straight year, the team was Great Lakes District champions and Region 4 champions.

Wrestlers Anthony Schickel (125, third place), Ghee Rachal (185, fifth place), earned NJCAA wrestling All-American honors. Head coach Tim Duggan was also acknowledged for being named the Great Lakes District Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Drew Mulay was the NWCA NJCAA Scholar All-American.

“We’re so grateful to have the opportunity to speak to members of our board,” said Duggan. “We appreciate their support.”

Men’s Basketball

From left to right – (front row) Jio Garcia, Triton College Board Chairman Mark Stephens, head coach Brian Burns, Triton College President Mary-Rita Moore and Dylan Williams.

(Second row) Isaiah Quinteros, Tim Taiwo and Dior Conners.

(Back row) Tolu Samuels, Vijay Wallace, Didier Maleng, Antonio Lisenbee, Amar Augillard and Ilija Varajic.

The men’s basketball team was acknowledged for being the NJCAA Division I National Runner-Up at their championship game in Hutchinson, Kansas, that was aired on ESPNU.

The Trojans finished the season 34-3, tying the most wins in team history. Amar Augillard and AJ Dixon were added to the All-Tournament Team. Dylan Williams earned the Best Small Man Award.

The team won the Midwest District and Region 4 Division I championships. At the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament, the Trojans were the recipient of the Charles Sesher Sportsmanship Award.

Head coach Brian Burns was named Region 4 and Midwest District Coach of the Year.

“It’s a great feeling that the board supports us so much,” said head coach Brian Burns. “We appreciate their support.”

Standout player Amar Augillard (guard) was named NJCAA Division I Player of the Year, Region 4 Player of the Year and Region 4 Tournament Most Valuable Player. He also broke a school record for most points in a single season with 841 points and Triton’s single-season record for most three-pointers made in a season with 122.

“I never accomplished anything like this in my life,” said Augillard. “I made new brothers this year. My goal is to be in the NBA.”

Trinity Barnes

From left to right – Assistant women’s basketball coach Tim McKinney,

Triton College Board Chairman Mark Stephens, Trinity Barnes and Triton College President Mary-Rita Moore.

Women’s basketball player Trinity Barnes (guard) broke Triton College’s 43-year scoring record, with 1,119 career points.

Barnes led the Lady Trojans to a 23-8 record, averaging 21.8 points per game this season. She finished the year ranked fourth in the nation in scoring among NJCAA Division I schools. Barnes is the two-time All-Region 4 First-Team selection and 2024 Region 4 All-American Team selection.

Besides all her athletic success, she will be graduating from Triton in May with an Associate in Arts degree, with an emphasis in psychology.

“It feels really special that I broke this record and that my hard work paid off,” said Barnes.

For more information, please visit https://tritonathletics.com/