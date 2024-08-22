Triple Double Sports Camp, LLC host successful media day and free basketball clinic 

Triple Double Sports Camp, LLC participants

To kickoff the 2024-25 Christian Youth Basketball Association season, Triple Double Sports Camp, LLC, hosted their first ever Media Day and Free Basketball Clinic for ages 5-18 on Saturday, August 17, at the Jean Sheperd Center in Hammond, Indiana.

During the press conference, Coach Joseph Phillips, founder of the organization, acknowledged those who partnered with the organization and specifically put the spotlight on the players.

“I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Phillips to parents and participants of the basketball camp. “And special thanks to our future partner facilities who allowed Triple Double Sports dream to come true with our afterschool programs in impoverished, middle and upper class communities.”

Phillips said the organization’s mission is to “help athletes reach their God-given potential.”

The camp was segmented into four quarters (media day, blue versus orange skills challenge, shooting contest and scrimmages), during which players learned basic skills and values of the game. The organization also debuted their mascot “ZeeT-C” the Bear, who happily posed in photos with families and participants prior to the event.

Additional activities included basic footwork drills, basic form and technique, and shooting contests games for the campers. The group completed all of these tasks during the CZT Skills Challenge and the Triple Double Sports Orange versus Blue All-Star Game.

“Your player will leave not only with a heightened basketball IQ, but also an increased confidence in their abilities and an inspired vision to encourage others through leadership and teamwork,” Phillips told parents and attendees.

A former athlete who played at the elementary, high school, college, and semi-pro level, Phillips has mastered effective and efficient coaching, player development, and evaluation feedback that will take a player’s game to the next level.

The former point guard from Chicago’s South Side stated he has helped develop players who have never touched a ball.

“Whether your player has never touched a ball, is being introduced to a new sport, or has been playing for years, they will experience basic sports fundamentals, pro-level training, and skill development that will set them apart from their peers through this program,” said Phillips.

“The program provides an opportunity for participation in various sports in an organized, competitive environment with hands-on coaching and close oversight of a player’s development.”

During a brief press conference prior to the basketball clinic, Phillips thanked his wife, Cassidy, and sons Zion and Theo Phillips for helping organize the event.

The organization’s next free clinic will take place in Gary, Indiana in the month of September (ages 5 to 18). They also host free monthly clinics for those who need afterschool programs. Schedule times to be announced. For more information, visit tripledoublesportscamp.com (http://tripledoublesportscamp.com/), or the Triple Double Sports Camp Facebook page.