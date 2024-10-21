Triple Double Sports Camp and City Life Center of Northwest Indiana to launch 5-year partnership to enhance youth summer and afterschool programs.

Triple Double Sports Camp, LLC and City Life Center of Northwest Indiana announced their five year partnership to help strengthen and enhance youth summer and afterschool programs [ages 5-18] through 2029.

Through this partnership, Triple Double SportsAcademy and City Life Center will work collaboratively with coaches, players, teams and leadership across the organization to transform the future of basketball fundamentals and Physical Education for Gary’s inner city youth. The program will also assist high school junior and senior students with finding college teams for future growth and development.

Joseph Phillips

Coach Joseph Phillips, founder of TripleDouble Sports Camp, LLC, thanked his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, City Life Director, Dr. Joshua Austin and Gary Public Schools Liaison, Ms. Kimberly Brown for the opportunity. He believes the partnership with City Life Center was a blessing from the Lord and is the perfect place and safe haven to help players to grow. He also stated that the organization’s goal is to “Help Athletes Reach Their God Given Potential.”

“I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Phillips via a press release statement. “And special thanks to our future partners Dr. Joshua and Ms. Kimberly of City Life and all facilities who have allowed Triple Double Sports’ dream to come true. Most of our afterschool programs will be in impoverished, middle and upper class communities. Our goal and mission is to ‘Help Athletes Reach Their God Given Potential.”

“Whether your player has never touched a ball, is being introduced to a new sport, or has been playing for years, they will experience basic sports fundamentals, pro-level training, and skill development that will set them apart from their peers through this program,” said Phillips.

Phillips thanked his wife of 4 years, Cassidy, and sons Zion and Theo Phillips for helping establish the programs for inner city youth.

The organization’s next free clinic will take place at the City Life Center, in Gary, Indiana in the month of November and December (ages 5 to 18). The group also hosts free monthly clinics for those who need after school programs throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area. Schedule times to be announced. For more information, visit tripledoublesportscamp.com(https://lnkd.in/gMVY-Eeb) (https://lnkd.in/gMVY-Eeb(https://lnkd.in/gMVY-Eeb)

) , or the Triple Double Sports Camp Facebook page. citylifenwi.org