Trinity UCC-Gary expands mobile food giveaway with grant from Legacy Foundation 

Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson

Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary (Trinity UCC-Gary) held a special gathering on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, to celebrate a recent grant from the Legacy Foundation that has strengthened its Mobile to Mobile food giveaway program. The church recognized Legacy Foundation with a certificate of appreciation for its ongoing support in helping the congregation fulfill its mission of service to the community.

“As a regular part of the grant review process, today was a day to talk about the impact that the funding has made on the expansion of the work that we do in the community,” said Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, pastor of Trinity UCC-Gary. He cited Matthew 25:35, stating, “‘When I was hungry, you gave me something to eat…’ That is the essence of our work and why this support is so important.”

The grant has allowed Trinity UCC-Gary to make significant enhancements to its food distribution efforts, including the purchase of two freezers and a truck. These additions will improve the church’s ability to store and transport perishable items, ensuring that fresh and frozen food reaches those in need.

The church’s Mobile to Mobile food giveaway program serves an average of 300 individuals every two weeks. Many of those who rely on the program travel from various distances, underscoring the importance of Trinity UCC-Gary’s outreach.

“The work that we do is valuable and impactful,” Rev. Dr. Jackson emphasized. “We would rather not have the need, but we are so fortunate that we are able to meet the need. Thank you to all of our partners who work alongside us.”

Several church team members were present at the celebration, reflecting on the ways the grant has bolstered their ability to serve the community. Trinity UCC-Gary remains committed to its role as a leader in faith-based outreach.

Rev. Dr. Jackson, who is well-known for his description of the church’s mission, reaffirmed its guiding principles, stating, “We are a culturally conscious Christ-centered church committed to the community.”

With the newly acquired equipment, the church anticipates an even greater capacity to support families struggling with food insecurity. Rev. Dr. Jackson reiterated Trinity UCC-Gary’s commitment to making a lasting impact, saying, “We do this work because it matters—because our community matters.”