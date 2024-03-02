Trinity Barnes breaks 43-Year, All-Time Scoring Record

Trinity Barnes

Women’s basketball player Trinity Barnes (guard) broke Triton College’s 43-year scoring record, surpassing 1,033 points on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in Chicago against Wilbur Wright College. Barnes broke the record during the fourth quarter of the game, which was met with hugs and cheers from her teammates.

During the game “I was trying to stay focused,” said Barnes, a second-year student at Triton. “It felt really good to have my teammates there to support me.” Triton beat Wright College 65-39.

Barnes has averaged 21.1 points per game this season. She is ranked fourth in the nation in the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) Division I, and she is the fourth Triton women’s basketball player in the program’s 50-year history to eclipse the 1,000-career-point total. Micki McEvoy held the previous career record with 1,033 points scored from 1979-1981.

Triton Head Coach Drew Winston felt “a sense of relief” after Barnes broke the record and that “he’s proud to see her accomplish her goal.”

“There were no doubts in my mind that she would accomplish this dream,” said Coach Winston. “The future for her is bright.”

Barnes’ parents, Willie Barnes, Jr. and Melissa Barnes, traveled from Gary, Ind., to see their daughter beat the college’s record. Willie Barnes, Jr. said they like to attend all of her basketball games.

“My daughter really amazes me,” he said. “Not only does she do well on the court, but in the classroom, as well.”

Trinity Barnes’ next goal is to take the Triton Trojans to the National Championship. She hopes to continue playing basketball into the future.

“I ultimately would like to have a career in psychology,” she said. “If playing basketball helps pave the way, then so be it!”

Coach Winston expressed confidence in Barnes after she graduates from Triton. “She’s going to do well at the next level.”