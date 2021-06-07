Tribeca has variety of films for all interests in and outside of the theatre

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival™, presented by AT&T, begins June 9 and runs until June 19. It’s being lauded as a great way to celebrate the re-opening of New York and bringing live entertainment back to the city.

There are virtual offerings and in-person, multi-screen, outdoor festival events being held throughout New York City, spanning all boroughs from Battery Park to the Bronx; the East Side to the West Side; downtown to uptown and from Brooklyn to Staten Island. I have been able to screen some films virtually, as the Crusader covers this festival again this year. Here is a recap of some notable selections.

Short films:

Last Meal – Capital punishment simmers in a boiling pot of controversy, whether political or religious. But while you may not have thought about it before, in this short film, Hugh Ross narrates a look at just what the condemned eat before their execution.

A delicious, colorful, mouth-watering display of food is presented, as some celebrities, including John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy, order chicken fried steak, tacos, cherry Kool-Aid, candy bars and ice cream as their last meal requests—some of which aren’t always honored.

Take a look at the trailer: LAST MEAL (2021) OFFICIAL TRAILER. Narrated by Hugh Ross. Tribeca Official Selection. – YouTube. Last Meal | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

Graceland – A southern mom’s life is all-shook-up when her 10-year-old daughter claims to be the reincarnation of the king of rock ‘n roll. Grace is a cute pre-teen who is obsessed with a singer who lived and died decades before she was born. Grace is determined to live her best life—at least for the moment—and pulls off a great rendition of “Blue Suede Shoes” at a school talent show. Delightful short; and indeed, “Elvis has entered the building.”

Take a look at the trailer: Graceland Indie Trailer – YouTube. GraceLand | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

Queen of Basketball – She is arguably the greatest living women’s basketball player. She’s won three national trophies; she played in the ‘76 Olympics; she was drafted to the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lucy Harris?

Wow! Ms. Harris was the G.O.A.T. of women’s basketball in the mid-70s. She is also the star of this short documentary—so affable and humble—that charts her basketball career from a high school in Greenwood, Mississippi, to college days at Delta State University to the 1976 Olympics to the 1977 NBA draft. And finally, to being inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

https://tribecafilm.com/films/queen-of-basketball-2021.

Esther In Wonderland – Set against the racial tensions of 1991 Crown Heights, “Esther In Wonderland” depicts two seemingly opposing cultures through the eyes of a Hasidic young woman. After her devout husband, Avi, leaves to study, Esther sneaks off to join a female breakdance crew led by Dream.

On a secret rooftop location Esther slips into a world of wonder and longing, watching the dancers and Dream’s handsome younger brother, Sawyer, at practice.

One can’t help but feel for Esther as she tries to find a bit of happiness, as a newlywed who probably didn’t want to get married and certainly isn’t embracing the tenets of her religion. She finds respite with the break-dancers—if only for a short period of time. She gets lost in her own little world, through the headphones attached to her ears, while she listens to hip hop music.

https://tribecafilm.com/films/esther-in-wonderland-2021.

Feature length films:

Queen of Glory – Sarah, a doctoral student at Columbia University, is weeks away from following her very married boyfriend to Ohio when her mother dies suddenly, leaving her a small Christian bookstore in the Bronx. She must plan a proper funeral, while navigating the reappearance of her estranged father—while trying to figure out the future of the bookstore. Sarah has her work cut out for her, as she entertains her Eastern European neighbors, feisty African aunties and a no-nonsense ex-con co-worker, whose name is Orlando and who refuses to call his son O.J.

There are themes of grief, estrangement, ambition, religion and family. The few days back with family and the sudden realization that the Ohio relocation won’t happen brings Sarah closer to accepting what is best for her in the long run.

Take a look at a trailer: Queen of Glory – Clip – YouTube. More info: Queen of Glory | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

Accepted – This documentary looks at the high-stakes quest for college admissions. In rural Louisiana, the TM Landry Prep School boasted a remarkable 100 percent college acceptance rate for its ambitious, underprivileged high school graduates. Founder Mike Landry’s rules were strict and unconventional and all but guaranteed admission into the country’s most elite colleges—but did the means—which were likened to boot camp—justify the ends?

A 2018 New York Times’ exposé blew the lid off Landry’s controversial methods, and the school buckled under the scrutiny, which left many students questioning their trust in Landry and wondering about their academic futures.

One student, Alicia, struck me after leaving the school post-scandal. She became depressed and was home schooled. She wondered if she could still be successful, since she didn’t have Landry coaching her along. Isaac reflected afterward about how he was told by Landry just what to put on his college applications, while many essays stressed an “up from hardship narrative,” which catered to a so-called “liberal sentimentality.”

The documentary looks at the educational system and disparities for under-privileged students—a disparity that Landry had all intentions of addressing.

Accepted | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

As of Yet – Told entirely through video calls and digital diaries, Naomi (Taylor Garron) who also writes and co-directs, navigates a problematic roommate and a burgeoning romance all while locked down in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is another offering within the festival that covers the pandemic. Naomi is torn when she makes a new friend virtually and finally decides after a few months that she wants to meet him, even if that means breaking quarantine against her better judgment. But not everyone is happy with this plan.

She is teased by family and friends because, yet again, Naomi is falling for a man who is not African American. Her roommate is away, on lockdown with her parents—and she’s concerned about Naomi going to meet this man because she is worried about Naomi contracting the virus.

After going back and forth—struggling with her upcoming date, as well as what Naomi perceives as her roommate’s indifference to the social justice protests around the murder of George Floyd—she realizes that she and her best buddy have grown apart in their outlooks on life.

as of yet | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

7 Days – As if their pre-arranged date, organized by their traditional Indian parents, wasn’t uncomfortable enough, Ravi and Rita are forced to shelter in place together as COVID’s reach intensifies. Hopefully for their sake, opposites do indeed attract.

This film starts out a bit shaky, in that Ravi discovers that Rita isn’t all that her online profile has presented her to be. After becoming stranded at Rita’s home, the couple learn to like each other, although Ravi would not have chosen her to be the one that he takes home to mom. The film looks at arranged marriages, but in a sometimes lighthearted and endearing way—as opposed to the stress that can often be associated with marrying someone that you barely know.

7 Days | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

For more updates on the complete list of programming, visit tribecafilm.com/festival.