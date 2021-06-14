Tribeca Film Festival is about midway through after some favorable premieres

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Tribeca 2021 has offered a great selection of films. Often films screened at the festival go on to appear on the wider screen or, lately, to popular streaming services. Some of the premieres at the festival this year will also emerge not only as full feature films but also as a regular weekly series. Some, as well, will be available through “Tribeca At Home” through June 23. Here are a few that recently screened at the festival and are worth looking into further—if given the chance.

All The Streets Are Silent: The Convergence Of Hip Hop And Skateboarding (1987-1997) – World Premiere:

The streets of N.Y. might be temporarily silent, but in downtown Manhattan in the early 90’s, they were the site of a dynamic collision between two vibrant subcultures: skateboarding and Hip Hop. Jeremy Elkin’s documentary, All The Streets Are Silent, brings to life the magic of this time period and the convergence that created an urban style and visual language that would have an outsized and lasting cultural effect. “If Paris Is Burning” and “KIDS” had a baby, you’d have this documentary love letter to New York—examining race, society, fashion and street culture—and full of archival footage featuring legendary characters and figures from the downtown scene.

This film was informative in that I didn’t know much about this era. It was cool to see noted artists from the hip hop community and noted skateboarders speak about the importance of this time. There were appearances by Black Sheep, Run DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Mobi, IceT, Kid Capri and others.

All the Streets Are Silent | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

No Future: World Premiere: When an estranged friend shows up on his porch one night, Will (Charlie Heaton) doesn’t know what to say. As a recovering addict trying to get his life back on track between meetings, he shows clear signs of continued abuse. Will’s uncomfortable old wounds are quickly made worse when news arrives the next morning of a fatal overdose.

Claire (Catherine Keener) struggles to come to terms with her son’s death. Reconnecting with Claire after years apart, the pair’s relationship soon transforms into an affair that comes to both comfort and distort their complicated feelings of guilt and grief.

Claire and Will have entered into a relationship that I felt was forbidden—probably because of the age difference. But it was one that I believe they felt was necessary—as they grieved the overdose of someone that they both cared about.

Eventually, however, Claire learns about the events that happened on the night that Claire’s son died leads her to much hatred and what she feels is betrayal. This film, again, looks at the issue of drug addiction and just sort of serves as a way of reaching out for help for communities throughout the United States.

No Future | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

God’s Waiting Room: World Premiere: In the thick heat of central Florida, Rosie (Nisalda Gonzalez), a musician fresh out of high school, can’t shake her boredom. Before long, she meets Jules (Matthew Leone), a hustler from New York. She falls hard for his streetwise charms and his easy confidence. On the other side of town, Brandon (Tyler Riggs) returns home after a decade in prison, but his transition to life on the outside is dogged by the scars of his past. The summer drags on, pushing these three characters together down a dangerous path.

Rosie is a bit confused; she wants excitement, but she is looking for it in the wrong places—and her father is dead set against it. Jules is a hustler and doesn’t care about much, other than intimacy with multiple women. Brandon is simply trying to make it. The film looks at young love, humanity and social circumstances that people face daily—no matter what their address.

God’s Waiting Room | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com)

If I’m Alive Next Week: When a foul-mouthed, 80-year-old grandma (Joyce Van Patten) gets dumped and booted from her boyfriend’s (Peter Friedman) brownstone, she’s forced to return to the rent-stabilized apartment housing her broke, ungrateful kids; her daughter and son-in-law. (Jennifer Morris, Robbie Sublett).

Van Patten, as Marjorie, is great as the acerbic grandmother who is forced to move back into her apartment, which has been occupied by her children. Yes, her children are ungrateful, but her granddaughter is happy to have her in the household—no matter the friction going on between the three adults. This is a series that would be cool to watch for a bit of levity within a hard day.

In Episode 3 – “the getaway,” Marjorie is left in charge of her granddaughter, Bella and confronts Bella’s Kindergarten teacher.

if i’m alive next week… | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

Sisters on Track: A coming-of-age story set in New York, Sisters on Track is about hope, belonging, and the metaphorical and literal sisterhood of young athletes Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard. Excelling in their Junior High School Track and Field team while living in a homeless shelter with their single mother Tonia, they were chosen in 2016 to be the Sports Illustrated Kids of the Year. The film follows the sisters for two years as they navigate sudden fame and come into their own as young adults and athletes, guided by coach, Jean Bell.

This film is filled with inspiration and motivation. The young sisters aren’t necessarily competitive with each other, but on the track fields they excel to great heights. Coach Bell is a beast in mentoring all of her students on, and she is as concerned about the Sheppard family’s living conditions. After going on a television blitz a few years ago, Tyler Perry offered to pay for their housing for a year. What a blessing!

It was exciting to cheer the older girls on, as they were about to enter high school. And equally exciting to see all of them “run like the dickens” on the field.

Sisters on Track | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

‘Sisters On Track’ Trailer: Girlhood & Black Brooklyn Track Stars Get Their Due In Upcoming Tribeca Doc (theplaylist.net).

Cherry Lemonade: On a hot summer day in the hood, a Black girl (Eris Baker) learns to take the lead on her own terms. I loved this short film, as it taught the young girl about kinship with her older brother, who is her protector. It also taught her the trait of appreciation, because once she took a sip of that frosty cherry lemonade, all was right with the world, and the issues that she had faced throughout the day were easily forgotten.

Cherry Lemonade | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

Blood and Glory stars Jomaria Melancon and Shara McGinn as two homeless, female veterans whose friendship is tested when they confront adversity, discrimination, and mother nature itself. By the time director Satinder Kaur was 12 years old, she had lived on three continents, and later served in the U.S. Army. With the only constant in her life being her love of movies, she received her MFA in film production from USC, and today tells stories that resonate globally but are uniquely American.

In America, veterans shouldn’t be homeless, and God knows that female veterans shouldn’t be forced to live on the streets. This short film is so powerful in showing the issues that confront homeless female veterans, just trying to survive. The loss of a cart that holds all their belongings is devastating. This, coupled with the loss of an expected job opportunity, would push someone over the edge—an edge that these two women live on daily.

Although a sad and insightful film, “Blood and Glory” is a great look at veteran homelessness—but it’s only great in a sense if politicians reach out more to help folks.

https://tribecafilm.com/films/blood-and-glory-2021.

Waves: A Black, deaf teen (Omete Anassi) wants “waves” for prom night, but his haircut falls into the hands of an inattentive, rookie barber (Jason Dalhouse). This short film gives a great look at someone who has a health challenge and how he perseveres right at the exact moment to communicate with his barber just what type of hair styling he needs. Also shows a great look at Black barbershops, where sometimes a man will wait hours to get just the right barber.

Waves | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

No Plan A: An intimate and comic portrait of one family’s drive across the country to see their 99-year-old grandfather diagnosed with cancer at the height of the pandemic. This film is so touching in that it shows the commitment of one family to make sure that its elderly grandparents can finally see each other after so many months of the lockdown.

No Plan A | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

Blindspotting: As Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) is ready to ring in the new year with Miles (Rafael Casal), she finds him being dragged out of their apartment and into the back of a squad car.

This series brings to mind “Shameless” and the Comedy Central series “SouthSide.” It was good to see Helen Hunt as the mom who seems to be quite cool with all the activities being undertaken under her roof.

Ashley has been dealt a difficult hand, but she seems to be navigating it well, once she and her sassy, business minded sister figure out that they are on the same team. Added to the levity is a neighborhood ex-con who is tethered to an electric monitor that is just thisshort of reaching the corner bodega.

Blindspotting | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

No Running: When high school student Jaylen Brown finds himself under suspicion after his classmate’s mysterious disappearance, prejudice quickly begins to bubble up to the surface of his small town. Working quickly to clear his own name, he begins to unravel a massive web of secrets that all point to otherworldly forces at play. In his debut feature, director Delmar Washington takes the sci-fi trappings of a B-movie and slyly intertwines them with themes of racial injustice and social realism to create a tense U.F.O abduction thriller for 21st century America.

No Running draws on a quiet energy that serves to deepen the mystery as the film introduces the characters in Jay’s orbit, from his loving mom (Rutina Wesley) and disapproving “aunt” (Taryn Manning) to a conflicted town sheriff (Shane West) and the local outcast with firsthand knowledge of abductions.

Jaylen knows that he is on to something more sinister, and he leaves no stone unturned as he desperately tries to save his own life.

No Running | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

With/In: A 13-short anthology. The directive was simple: Using an iPhone and whatever’s easily at your disposal, shoot a short film dealing with quarantine life in 2020. It’s not as if there wasn’t a surplus of storytelling angles, themes and emotions available, considering how much everyone’s lives changed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results in the ambitious yet humbly executed With/In run the gamut tonally and narratively, with all of the shorts thriving on a uniform sense of raw, indie-centric looseness.

Through that DIY authenticity, the universality of 2020’s sporadic peaks and constant valleys is laid bare, whether it’s topical subjects like Black Lives Matter, playful examinations of technological dependencies and obsessive at-home hobbies or the complexities of love and romance in isolation.

These volumes covered a gamut of issues. Here are my thoughts on some, but not all that are included.

The couple in One Night Stand sort of got caught up, so to speak, when the man, played by This is Us’ Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) left the young lady’s apartment to take a flight back to his city—only to have to return because the city was being shut down. It was a hilarious but gentle look at a couple forced to quarantine in a home together—when they barely knew one another.

Coco & Gigi, directed and written by Rosie Perez. Perez and Justina Machado speak to the isolation that each woman felt during the lockdown while each were alone with only each other on the phone to keep them amused.

Intersection, directed and written by Bart Freundlich, with Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle and Talia Balsam. This family is spending lockdown in the country, and Moore’s sister asks if she can stay at their home. The sister holds different political beliefs than Moore and Cheadle, and this comes to bears in the end. Although she needs a place to hunker down during the pandemic, it pains Moore to let her know that her home just isn’t the right location.

Touching, directed and written by Julianne Nicholson, Jonathan Cake, with Julianne Nicholson, Jonathan Cake, Iggy Cake, Phoebe Cake.

This short looks at world conflicts through the two teens who are secluded away with their parents. The teens playfully fight, while trying to jockey for position on the sofa—each wanting validation from either or both parents. This playfulness looks at world conflicts, and the entire family wondering how long they will be forced to be in isolation while the pandemic rages on.

Others included in the volumes include:

Leap, directed by Sanaa Lathan, written by Margaret Nagle, starring Lathan and Lucy Punch.

Mother, directed by Morgan Spector, Maya Singer and written by Singer. This short about sourdough bread stars Rebecca Hall, Spector and Singer.

I’m Listening, directed by Mickey Sumner, written by Portia Alen-Buckley and Mike Lindely; starring Sumner and Trudie Styler.

Neighborhood Watch, directed and written by Sam Nivola; starring Alessandro Nivola, Emily Mortimer, Sam Nivola, May Nivola.

Still Life, directed and written by Arliss Howard, starring Debra Winger and Howard.

Nuts, directed by Chris Cooper and written by Marianne Leone; starring both actors.

20 Questions, directed and written by Sebastian Gutierrez, starring Carla Gugino and Adrianne Palicki.

In the Air, directed, written and starring Bill Camp, Silas Camp and Elizabeth Marvel.

Shell Game, directed and written by Gina Gershon, starring Gershon and Griffin Dunne.

With/In Vol I | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

With/In Vol II | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

For more updates on the complete list of programming, visit tribecafilm.com/festival.