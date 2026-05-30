Taking place June 3 through June 14 in New York, the Tribeca Film Festival 25th will showcase 118 feature films—including a record 103 world premieres—alongside 86 short films. Founded in the aftermath of September 11 on the belief that storytelling unites communities, Tribeca has grown into a global platform for bold storytelling and emerging voices. This milestone edition reflects that legacy, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers, breakthrough talent and major cultural figures for a can’t miss, citywide celebration.

“The Second Life of Freddie Nole” is a short documentary that is premiering at the fest, and it is directed and produced by veteran journalist and documentary film and television director Dana Nachman.

Nole spent 50 years in prison and now is dedicated to helping recently released men reenter society.

When Nole drives to meet a man walking out of prison, he’s not just offering a ride, he’s offering hope, dignity and a path to permanent freedom. As this vérité road trip unfolds, we come to learn the remarkable story behind his mission, a staggering mistake that cost him 50 years of freedom but ultimately brings him right back to the prison door.

Nole is so committed to helping others, and this short is a great testament that men’s hearts can be changed and levied to help others. Watch for it on June 5, 11 and 13.

On June 7, actress, director producer, musician and “Through Her Lens” advisor Teyana Taylor will share insight into how she is building an authentic creative voice, navigating the industry as a multidimensional artist and expanding opportunities for the next generation of female filmmakers. This is presented through the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmakers Program.

A young actor who has been working consistently since he starred in the 2016 series “This Is Us” and then in 2019 with the late Michael K. Williams in “When They See Us,” Asante Blackk stars in Ty Molbak’s “You Tryna Say You Love Me?” The film premieres June 5 and it represents a late-night meetup with a fellow classmate, played by Malia Pyles—a young lady with whom Blackk has a problem conveying his true feelings.

The study break turns into something deeper when Blackk—a grief-stricken college athlete—opens up to his philosophy class crush—and unpacks a feeling he’s never dared name.

This film, which also screens on June 8, 13 and 14, explores the silent desire to experience the world in vivid colors with- out the language or role models to open the door and asks what happens when we lack the words to name what we feel?

Said Director Molbak: “If language can unlock emotion, what does that mean for those of us who were never taught its vocabulary? And what do we lose—or maybe gain—in the feelings that can’t be put into words?”

Another short film written by celebrated director Spike Lee, Tim Jones, Jeff Leisawitz and Lubabalo Mtati, and directed by Pola Maneli is called “APART” and will screen on June 6 and 13.

Amid the harsh realities of South African apartheid, two boys—Themba and Joel—form a dangerous friendship. As hate and fear threaten to pull them apart, their bond faces its greatest challenge in the form of a life-saving gesture. Through their eyes, we glimpse a moment of innocence—where hope, empathy and understanding still feel possible.

“American Zoo” is a feature documentary screening on June 4, 5 and 6: Lost films found in the ruins of America’s once largest private zoo unlock a remarkable saga of two families—the Lindemanns and the Hecks—entwined together in a story of myth, power, and obsession.

To tourists, the Catskill Game Farm was pure family fun, but behind the fences lurked something stranger: attempts to resurrect primordial super beasts from extinction, the byproduct of Nazi experiments to bend nature to fascist dreams, hidden in plain sight.

“DISC” screens June 5, 8, 13 and 14. After a one-night stand during a work conference, a man and woman wake to an unexpected crisis. With a career-defining presentation looming, the two near-strangers must navigate an uncomfortably intimate situation and the fragile connection it reveals.

“Couture To The Max” is a cute short about an equally as short designer—9-year-old fashion prodigy Max Alexander who fearlessly fuses his boundless imagination with an unwavering commitment to sustainability, inspiring us to dream boldly and act responsibly. The film screens on June 13 and 14.

To learn more about Tribeca Festival programming, visit tribecafilm.com. Full lineup is available, as well as movie times and ticket prices.