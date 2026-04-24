Tribeca Festival 2026 announces opening Night for 25th Anniversary Festival



Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots together in a rare performance.

The Tribeca Festival 2026, presented by OKX, announced its Opening Night selection for the 25th anniversary edition, marking the first programming reveal for this milestone year. True to its long-standing commitment to music storytelling and live experiences—and championing artists who shape culture—the Festival will open with the world premiere of the HBO Original Documentary “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World),” directed by Academy Award®- and GRAMMY Award®-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The screening will be followed by a live performance by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning icons Earth, Wind & Fire and three-time GRAMMY Award-winning group The Roots at the Beacon Theatre on June 3.

The 2026 Tribeca Festival marks a significant year for filmmakers and audiences alike as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The 2026 Tribeca Festival Opening Night is presented by OKX and City National Bank.

“Opening Night is always a magical moment! This year, as we celebrate 25 years of the Festival, it is especially meaningful,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Co-Chair. “Tribeca was born in the wake of 9/11 with a belief: that storytellers have the power to bring communities together. For 25 years, we’ve seen artists, filmmakers, musicians, and audiences come together in New York City in ways that are inspiring, surprising, and deeply human. We are humbled by what’s been achieved and excited for the stories yet to come.”

Over the past two decades, Tribeca has become a home for music-driven storytelling and live performances, bringing artists and audiences together in ways that extend beyond the screen. From early community concerts in Lower Manhattan to premiere events that pair films with live performances and conversations, music has been a part of the Festival’s DNA since its founding.

In this milestone 25th year, that legacy comes full circle, as Earth, Wind & Fire returns to open the Festival after being a part of the Opening night celebrations in 2017, underscoring Tribeca’s enduring relationships with the artists who have shaped its history.

Tribeca’s history is rich with legendary music moments: David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Bono, Metallica, Carlos Santana, KISS, Jon Bon Jovi, Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Miley Cyrus, Depeche Mode, Nas, Herbie Hancock, The Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Hudson, among others, have graced the Festival stage and screen, contributing to its enduring legacy at the intersection of film, music and New York City. These moments, whether intimate post-screening sets or onstage conversations, have become a defining part of the Tribeca experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Questlove to the Festival to premiere a film that represents everything Tribeca stands for: creative pioneers at the top of their game in front of and behind the camera, showcasing the joy and community that great art manifests,” said Cara Cusumano, Tribeca Festival Director and SVP of Programming. “Paired with a rare live performance from Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots, Opening Night will be a once-in-a-lifetime New York event that reflects the energy, creativity and communal experience that has defined Tribeca for 25 years.”

The evening will conclude with an Opening Night after party at Tavern on the Green, the iconic Central Park restaurant and New York City landmark.

“It is an absolute honor to bring this project to the Tribeca Festival,” said Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. “The past two years of deep research and creative magic surrounding Earth, Wind & Fire have been nothing short of transformative. They remain one of the most culturally significant bands in history, and this project finally illustrates exactly why their legacy is so vital.”

The documentary examines the band’s lasting legacy, cultural influence, and body of work, with rare access to archival materials and a focus on the vision of founder Maurice White. Building on Questlove’s acclaimed work in music documentaries, the film reflects Tribeca’s continued investment in artist-driven storytelling at the intersection of film and music. It will debut in the United States on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in 2026.

Opening Night sets the tone for the anniversary Tribeca Festival, which will continue to highlight a wide range of storytelling across film, television, music, audio, games, and immersive work, welcoming artists and audiences from around the world to New York City.

The Chicago Crusader has been accredited to cover this festival for more than a decade, and I am excited to cover films in this column during the upcoming weeks.

To learn more about the Tribeca Festival programming, visit tribecafilm.com. The full Festival lineup will be announced soon.

2026 Tribeca Festival passes and ticket packages are now available. Single Tickets on sale April 28.