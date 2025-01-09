Trevante Rhodes moves to Chicago and finds love in the Windy City’s grit, grace and soul

Trevante Rhodes, the magnetic actor whose performances electrified screens in the Academy Award-winning “Moonlight” and in the TIFF selection “Bruiser,”produced by Toula67, has found a new muse. Her name? Chicago. The city has captivated him with the crescendo of her streets, the poetry of her skyline, and the rhythm of her resilience.

“She’s unlike any place I’ve ever known,” Rhodes confesses, speaking of the city that will soon host the production of his ambitious film directorial debut: “T.”

Penned under the enigmatic pseudonym T&T, “T” is a jazzy John Wickian ballet of vengeance, set against Chicago’s towering skyline and deep shadows. A thrilling symphony of elevated action, the film examines the edges of sovereignty, Machiavellianism and the indomitable human will.

“For five years, this film has been my private passion project,” Rhodes says. “I started writing during the isolation of 2020, and I haven’t stopped since. It’s my ‘Citizen Kane’.”

Rhodes isn’t just writing and directing; he will also star in the film, joined by an extraordinary cast. Confirmed to appear are:

Anne Wolfe , Rhodes’ longtime Hall of Fame boxing coach, returning to the screen after her memorable role in “Wonder Woman.”

Percival Everett, the Academy Award-winning author, stepping into his first acting role.

The film, which will be produced entirely in Chicago using a local crew, goes into production this year.

Backed by a substantial mid-range budget, “T” is fully financed by Rhodes’ Toula Capital—a venture founded with his University of Texas at Austin teammates. Rhodes’ production company, Toula67 Entertainment, recently helmed Hulu’s “Bruiser” and the series Mike, the provocative unauthorized series about boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Among the film’s notable collaborators is Tyler Perry, who serves as an Executive Producer. Rhodes’ connection to Perry is deeply personal, and he credits his time at Tyler Perry Studios—“the only HBCU in Hollywood”—for shaping his filmmaking sensibilities.

“Working with Tyler Perry again is a full-circle moment,” Rhodes says. “He taught me the foundations of storytelling, and to now have him as a partner on a film of this scope is humbling and inspiring.”

Chicago, a character in its own right, becomes the stage for this operatic exploration of humanity’s darkest and brightest impulses. And for Rhodes, this love affair with the city is just beginning.

In the coming months, expect to see Rhodes partaking in a series of community engagement events, as he gives back to this city that has given him so much.

“Chicago has everything I need,” Rhodes adds, a smile crossing his face. “She’s my greatest co-star.”

Stay tuned for more updates as Trevante Rhodes brings his vision to life, crafting a masterpiece in the heart of the Windy City.