Treasurer seeks $57 million to prevent city layoffs

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin is asking the City Council to dissolve a little-known city investment fund and return more than $57 million to Chicago’s main operating fund as City Hall confronts a budget shortfall and the possibility of layoffs involving police officers, firefighters and other city workers.

Conyears-Ervin plans to file an ordinance seeking to dissolve the Chicago Community Catalyst Fund, an investment vehicle created a decade ago to direct public and private investment into businesses and economic development projects in underserved Chicago neighborhoods.

The proposal comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration struggles with a budget deficit that officials have warned could reach approximately $90 million this year. City budget officials told aldermen in July that layoffs could become necessary if new revenue or spending reductions are not found.

Conyears-Ervin argues that money currently sitting in the Catalyst Fund could instead help protect city jobs and essential services.

“The Catalyst Fund was built on a good idea, and it did real good when this city needed it,” Conyears-Ervin said. “But responsible leadership means recognizing when a structure is not working and when circumstances have changed.”

She added, “Chicago is facing layoffs that could reach public safety and essential services. These are public dollars. They should be put to work.”

The proposal does not mean the Treasurer can simply transfer $57 million into the city budget. Dissolving the fund and returning its remaining assets to the city’s Corporate Fund requires City Council approval and completion of legal, financial and administrative requirements.

The Corporate Fund pays for many of Chicago’s everyday government operations and services. Moving the Catalyst Fund money there would give city officials another source of revenue as they determine how to close the current budget gap.

The Catalyst Fund dates to 2016, when then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced plans for a $100 million neighborhood investment initiative. The goal was to use city money to attract private investment and make more capital available for businesses and development in communities that historically struggled to attract conventional investment.

At the time, Emanuel said private investment could potentially double or triple the size of the fund.

That private investment never materialized, according to the Treasurer’s Office.

The city also did not automatically deposit the originally announced $100 million into the fund. Transfers were discretionary. The city transferred $75 million in May 2019, but the fund’s board returned that money the following month because of procedural concerns. Another $50 million was transferred in April 2020.

The fund’s biggest impact came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, its board committed as much as $50 million to help establish the Chicago Small Business Resiliency Loan Fund, which provided low-interest financing to businesses suffering severe revenue losses during the pandemic. Approximately $21 million was ultimately deployed through community lenders, providing 762 loans to Chicago small businesses at 1 percent interest.

Those loans have now been repaid.

According to the Treasurer’s Office, the Catalyst Fund currently has no outstanding loans and has held none since December 31, 2025. More than $57 million remains in a money market account.

That combination — a city facing a budget shortfall while millions in public funds remain in an investment vehicle that no longer has outstanding loans — is the basis of Conyears-Ervin’s argument for ending the fund.

“Chicago now faces a different emergency,” Conyears-Ervin said. “The same principle applies. The money the City is holding should be doing something for the people of this city, and right now the most urgent thing it can do is protect the workers and services residents depend on every day.”

The proposal now shifts attention to the City Council and Johnson administration.

Under the city’s Municipal Code, the Council must approve liquidation of the Catalyst Fund’s assets. The fund’s operating agreement also requires written consent from its member, the City of Chicago. The Treasurer’s Office said it will provide aldermen with financial analysis to assist them in considering the proposal.

If approved, the money would not erase Chicago’s entire budget problem. But $57 million would represent a substantial portion of a deficit currently estimated at more than $90 million and could reduce the amount City Hall must find through other revenues, spending cuts or layoffs.

The debate also presents aldermen with a broader question: whether preserving an investment vehicle created to stimulate neighborhood economic development remains the best use of the money when the city is confronting an immediate operating shortfall.

Conyears-Ervin maintains that dissolving the Catalyst Fund would not end the Treasurer’s Office’s work in underserved communities. Her office says it will continue programs involving community financial institutions, small-business development, financial education and efforts to expand homeownership and economic opportunity.

Ultimately, however, the decision over the $57 million will not belong to the Treasurer alone.

It will require City Council action — placing aldermen, along with the Johnson administration, at the center of the next debate over how Chicago should use limited public dollars while attempting to avoid cuts to workers and essential city services.