Travail with us to host free community events raising Sickle Cell Awareness

ALFREIDA ROBINS OF Travail With Us on WGVE radio discussing her upcoming Sickle Cell events.

Her love for family and community has resulted in the building of a successful business and an abundance of philanthropic efforts with a particular focus on Sickle Cell awareness. After losing her younger brother and cousin to this often deadly disease, Alfreida Robins of Travail with Us has set out to raise awareness for Sickle Cell anemia with two free community events.

“Watching my mother care for my brother created a passion in me and led me to become a nurse,” said Robins, who served in that profession for more than 20 years before opening her own business. “I wanted to learn more about the disease and help others as they battled the various challenges that come with the condition.”

The events kick-off Wednesday, April 17th with a Sickle Cell Awareness Walk and picnic. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. at 5429 Broadway at the offices of Travail with Us. The walk will take place at Hidden Lake Park, 6355 Broadway in Merrillville from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by a community picnic which will take place until 3:00 p.m.

The second event is a free community dinner on Thursday, April 18th at 4:00 p.m. at the Chateau Banquet Hall, 530 W. 61st Avenue in Merrillville, Indiana. While the event has no cost, registration is required by calling 219-810-6264 ext. 103. During the dinner, Robins and her team will be honoring 6 young people who are currently battling Sickle Cell anemia.

“I want the entire community to come out and learn more about sickle cell and salute these courageous warriors,” said Robins. “While there is still not a cure, there are things that we can do to learn more about the disease while taking care of ourselves and others.”

Robin serves as CEO of Travail with Us, which is an organization that features patient transportation services, CNA Training, In-Home Care and senior companionship activities. The flagship office is located in Merrillville, Indiana with a newly opened satellite office in Indianapolis. For more information, call 219-777-0279.