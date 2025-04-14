Travail with us hosts Sickle Cell events

Travail With Us founder and CEO Alfreida Robins is once again leading the charge to raise awareness for Sickle Cell disease through two free signature events. Following the loss of her younger brother and cousin to complications from Sickle Cell, Robins is committed to keeping their memories alive while helping those who are battling the disease.

“I watched what my family members went through as they fought Sickle Cell, and it wasn’t easy,” recalls Robins. “They experienced physical pain while we dealt with the emotional pain from witnessing their suffering. Hosting these events will always be a way for me to turn my pain into purpose.”

The events include a Sickle Cell Awareness Walk and picnic at Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville on Thursday, April 17th, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Participants from the community, Travail with Us employees, clients and supporters will walk the perimeter of the park twice and then gather for a balloon release in memory of those who lost their livers due to complications from Sickle Cell disease.

There is no cost to participate. Walkers will be treated to an afternoon of food, music and fellowship, while medical professionals offer information and resources.

On Friday, April 25, 2025, the 2nd Annual Sickle Cell Gala will be held at the Dean and Barbara White Center in Merrillville. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The formal occasion will feature dinner, dancing, networking, speakers, and resources.

The community is invited to nominate a “Sickle Cell Warrior” to be honored at the affair by sending an email to [email protected]. Those who are selected will be recognized for their resilience as they continue to battle the many challenges that come with Sickle Cell disease.

While there is no cost to attend the gala, registration is required by calling

219-777-0279 or sending an email to [email protected].

About Travail With Us

Travail with Us is an organization that features patient transportation services, CNA Training, In-Home Care and senior companionship activities. The flagship office is located in Merrillville, Indiana with a newly opened satellite office in Indianapolis. For more information, call 219-777-0279.