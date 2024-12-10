Travail With Us announces newest offering of Adult Day Services

Just in time for the holidays, Travail With Us has introduced its Adult Day Service program, offering seniors and adults structured, supervised activities designed to enhance their daily lives. The program, which launched with a grand opening ceremony on October 30 at 5437 Broadway in Merrillville, provides a space for participants to engage in stimulating activities while giving their families peace of mind.

Recognizing the growing senior population in Northwest Indiana, which is expected to increase significantly in the coming years due to an aging baby boomer generation, Travail With Us aims to address the need for daytime care options. CEO Alfreida Robins emphasized the importance of these services, noting that many seniors are not homebound but seek meaningful engagement during the day. “Our services also provide family members the peace of mind that their loved ones are being cared for, their minds are being stimulated, and they are having a good time,” Robins stated.

Since its opening, the Adult Day Service program has offered a variety of activities, including interactive exercise games, movie screenings, guest presentations, and Bible study. Participants also receive nutritious meals, and transportation is available to and from the facility. The program operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., providing a dependable solution for caregivers who need respite or assistance while managing other obligations.

Travail With Us focuses on creating personalized care plans tailored to the specific needs of each participant. “We work closely with our clients to ensure their loved ones receive the attention and activities they need to thrive,” Robins added. To further enhance the program, the organization is seeking individuals to present and facilitate activities, helping to expand its innovative offerings.

In addition to the Adult Day Service program, Travail With Us provides a comprehensive range of services, including patient transportation, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training, in-home care, and senior companionship activities. Its flagship office in Merrillville serves as a hub for these initiatives, with a satellite office in Indianapolis extending its reach.

With its focus on addressing the diverse needs of the senior community, Travail With Us is well-positioned to support Northwest Indiana’s aging population. For more information about enrollment, transportation, or other services, call 219-777-0279.