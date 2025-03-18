“Transit Employee Appreciation Day: CTA, Metra, and Pace Encourage Riders to Say ‘Thank You!'”

Get on board with Chicago’s transit agencies on March 18: Show appreciation to the region’s transit workers by using #TransitEmployeeAppreciationDay

On Tuesday, March 18, Chicago’s three regional transit operators—the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, and Pace Suburban Bus—ask riders and the general public to join them in celebrating Transit Employee Appreciation Day (TEAD). The simplest and most heartfelt way to do that is to say, “Thank you!” to the bus and rail operators and other essential transit workers who keep our system running safely and smoothly every day.

“Transit employees do more than move people from one place to another – they connect communities, open opportunities, and power our economy,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “We encourage everyone to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our transit workforce. They are the reason our region keeps moving.”

“Our employees are Metra’s foundation,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Whether onboard our trains or behind the scenes, they are out there every day no matter the weather ensuring that our service keeps the Chicago region connected safely and reliably. So, take the opportunity to thank them for all they do to make your travels easier.”

CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen praised CTA employees and is encouraging riders to express their gratitude in person or via social media. “The hard-working men and women of the CTA power the engine that drives our great city,” said Leerhsen. “As a daily CTA commuter myself, I see employees from across our agency serving our riders with a dedication and commitment that makes me proud, and I am very happy that we all have the opportunity to recognize them on their own, very special day.”

In honor of Transit Employee Appreciation Day, transit riders are encouraged to share their gratitude in the following ways:

Offer a friendly wave or greeting

Post a “shout-out” on social media using the hashtag #TransitEmployeeAppreciationDay

Recognize a particular employee by submitting a commendation online or by calling the respective transit agency:

CTA: 888-YOUR-CTA or transitchicago.com/feedback

Metra: 312-322-6777 or metra.com/contact-us

Pace: 847-364-7223, option 3, or pacebus.com/submitcomments

The region’s three transit agencies remain committed to providing a safe and reliable travel experience. As they continue working to strengthen and modernize public transit, they also celebrate the people who make these services possible. Transit Employee Appreciation Day is an opportunity for everyone to recognize the dedication and hard work of transit employees who serve the region every day. For more information about Transit Employee Appreciation Day 2025, visit the social media channels for:

P-ace: X: @pacesuburbanbus, Facebook: /pacebus, Instagram: @pace.suburban.bus

CTA: X: @cta, Facebook: /thecta, Instagram: @chicagocta

Metra: X: @metra, Facebook: /metrarail, Instagram: @metrarail