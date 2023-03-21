Trailblazing Chicago Black business and civic giant Edward G. Gardner dies at 98

Photo caption: Edward G. Gardner

By Andrea L Smith, Contributing Writer

Chicago has lost a true civic and community giant. Soft Sheen founder, Edward G. Gardner, humanitarian, business icon, and philanthropist, passed away peacefully Monday March 20 at the age of 98. He was surrounded by his wife, Bettiann, his children, and grandchildren.

Gardner lived a life of selfless giving. He was best known for re-creating the historic Regal Theater, bringing major acts like Gladys Knight and newcomers like Tyler Perry to audiences at its location on the South Side. He was also known for being among the first to create a non-profit organization, Black On Black Love, that addressed violence in the community.

Most of all, he was known, beloved and respected for using his company’s advertising and communication resources, leveraging a major financing initiative which raised over $300K, and staff to mount the campaign that registered over 200,000 voters in 1983, leading to the historic election of Harold Washington as Chicago’s first Black mayor.

In 2012, at the age of eighty-seven, he organized over 1,000 demonstrators on a march, alongside good friends Manford Byrd, Timuel Black, and Lerone Bennett, protesting the lack of Black workers at a major construction site on Chicago’s South Side.

In 1964, he and his wife Bettiann founded haircare company, Soft Sheen Products, Inc. In the years that followed, the company enjoyed exponential growth. By the late 1980s, it was the largest Black-owned beauty company in the U.S. Ed Gardner was a co-owner of The Chicago Bulls, and a board member at Chicago United and The Chicago Urban League. He was born February 15, 1925 to Frank and Eva Gardner in Chicago’s West Chesterfield community. He graduated from Chicago Teachers College (now Chicago State University) and earned an M.A. from The University of Chicago. He served as a U.S. Army sergeant in World War II.

His son Gary remarked, “He was my father, my hero, my teacher. He taught me how to engage people with humanity and humility.” His daughter Terri added, “My father saw the untapped potential of his community. He believed that with access to opportunity, hard work, a quality education and safe neighborhoods, there is nothing we can’t achieve”.

Ed Gardner loved Chicago and Chicago loved him.