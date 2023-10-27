Tracy Lewis of Community Advocates of Northern Indiana receives the Elizabeth Jackson Legacy Award

Recently, the Director of Community Advocates of Northern Indiana (CANI), Tracy Lewis received the Elizabeth Jackson Legacy Award for her dedication to serving Black and brown community members in Lake County. This award was created in 2013 to honor CANI’s longtime member and community partner, Elizabeth Jackson. The award is presented annually to programs, organizations, or to an individual.

“I am very humbled and honored to work and serve in my community,” said Executive Director of Community Advocates of Northern Indiana Tracy Lewis. “When you have a passion to see change, you keep going until change is made.”

Recipients of this award boast accomplishments that are extraordinary and widely recognized in the communities they serve. Honorees possess characteristics of empowerment and work to educate those who live and serve in primarily racial and ethnic minority-targeted populations. The ultimate goal is to establish positive outcomes and solutions that have lasting impacts on minority health across the state.

CANI offers programs to educate groups of individuals about various aspects of health and wellness. Their events and presentations are designed to improve health and healthcare outcomes for racial and ethnic minorities and underserved populations and communities.

“At CANI, the overall health of individuals is at the core of our mission,” added Lewis. “Every day, CANI is focused on reducing and eliminating health disparities among residents in Lake and Porter Counties.”

