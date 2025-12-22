CHICAGO — Just hours before the first court hearing in the homicide case involving the death of his mother, a seven-year-old Chicago boy will experience an extraordinary show of community support as tow trucks decorated as reindeer arrive at his home filled with toys, electronics, and holiday decorations.

On Tuesday morning, December 23, at 9:30 a.m., members of the Chicago Police Department will escort four oversized tow trucks operated by E&R Towing to a residence in the city’s South Side community. The delivery is part of the company’s annual Secret Santa initiative, this year focused on a family devastated by gun violence.

The child, Carlos Smith, is now being raised by his grandmother, Tina McMiller, following the September killing of his mother, Romeca Meeks-Blackmon. Family members and advocates say McMiller has faced significant financial and emotional challenges while assuming guardianship of her grandson.

According to court records and multiple local media reports, Meeks-Blackmon was fatally shot on the morning of September 8 after dropping her son off at school. Prosecutors allege that a confrontation escalated into violence, resulting in Meeks-Blackmon being shot multiple times. She was transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she later died. The case drew widespread attention across Chicago and remains a painful reminder of the toll gun violence takes on families.

Early Walker and Kevin Corcoran, co-owners of E&R Towing, said they learned about the case through news coverage and felt compelled to act. Walker reached out to McMiller to inform her that she and her grandson had been selected as recipients of the company’s 2025 Secret Santa effort, which is designed to assist a family impacted by violence during the holidays.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, E&R Towing staff and volunteers will install holiday decorations around the home before McMiller brings Carlos outside to see the transformation. Minutes later, police-escorted tow trucks decorated as reindeer are scheduled to arrive, carrying thousands of dollars’ worth of toys and electronics that will be unloaded directly into the home.

The morning’s events will also include a financial contribution. Walker and Corcoran plan to present McMiller with a $3,500 check to help offset expenses associated with raising her grandson. Community leaders are expected to attend, and R&B recording artist Zion Ali is slated to perform Christmas carols for the family during the surprise.

Later that morning, at approximately 11 a.m., Chicago police will escort McMiller to the Richard J. Daley Center, where the first court hearing related to her daughter’s homicide is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Walker said the timing of the event was intentional, acknowledging the emotional weight of the day. He described the effort as a way to provide comfort and stability for a child navigating grief at a young age. Corcoran added that the initiative reflects a broader responsibility he believes businesses have to step in when families face sudden tragedy.

Community advocates say the event highlights how violence reverberates beyond a single victim, reshaping the lives of children and caregivers left behind. For McMiller and her grandson, Tuesday’s surprise will not erase the loss of Meeks-Blackmon, but organizers hope it will offer a moment of joy and a reminder that they are not facing their grief alone.

The Christmas delivery is expected to conclude shortly before McMiller departs for court, underscoring the stark contrast between celebration and sorrow that now defines her family’s reality.