Top Lindblom student speaks during White House’s Black History Month event

Photo caption: DuWayne Portis, Jr.

He’s smart, athletic, talented and now a beaming Black male who recently spoke in the White House before a sitting president and vice president.

On Monday, January 27, DuWayne Portis, Jr., a top senior at Lindblom Math and Science Academy visited the most famous house in America. Before a packed crowd in the White House’s storied East Room, cell phone cameras clicked as Portis kicked off a special Black History Month event as he stood next to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was a special honor for Portis, a well-rounded student at Lindblom, a selective enrollment school in West Englewood known for test scores, distinguished alumni and academic excellence. It’s where Portis maintains a 4.5 grade-point average while being a member in the school’s band, volleyball and basketball teams. He also takes screenwriting and theatre courses.

Two weeks ago, Portis missed the chance to accompany his friends to the White House to see the movie “Till,” which tells the story of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Chicago Black boy killed by two white men during a trip to Money, Mississippi, in 1955.

Another opportunity to visit came when the White House called Portis, asking him to open Monday’s Black History Month gathering in the East Room, where numerous historical events have taken place.

During his speech, Portis talked about Till’s death and the impact his brutal murder had on America.

“Emmett was near my age when he left Chicago to visit his family in Mississippi,” Portis said. “We all know the story of how he never came back, but how he never left our nation’s conscience.”

Portis thanked his mother, whom she said instilled in him “the values of hard work, faith and service.”

He told the crowd of his experiences volunteering at food pantries and clothing drives, while mentoring middle-school students in his neighborhood.

Portis also told the crowd that he collaborates with non-profits in the Chicagoland area to save the environment.

That’s how Portis says he celebrates Black History Month.

“For me, Black history isn’t just about the past,” he said. “It’s about what we all do in big and small ways to build the future we all want for our communities and our country. That’s why it’s incredible to be with two people who are making that future possible.”

Portis said he’s currently applying to colleges; cheers erupted in the East Room when he said he plans to attend an HBCU school. When guests began shouting the names of different HBCU schools, Portis said, “But, my top choice is Howard University.”

He then introduced one of the school’s greatest alumni, Vice President Kamala Harris. But before Harris spoke, President Biden said, “Good job. I think they (Howard) just filed your application.”

Harris then said in her opening remarks, “I think he’s going to get in. Oh, you make us so proud. And you’re going to be a wonderful Bison (Howard’s mascot).”

Harris then said, “our responsibility is to remind our young people that you are born a leader. And it’s just a matter of when you decide to turn that on, and you decided at an early age. And your country and we all benefit from that work. So thank you. “We celebrate legends whose words and their work inspire millions and millions not only in our country, but around the world. “And we celebrate the others whose names are less well-known: from those who led the fight for abolition, to factory workers and Pullman Porters who built the middle class; from Tuskegee Airmen who took on both fascism and racism, to freedom fighters and Freedom Riders and marchers who stood tall and sat in; from astronauts who blazed a trail to the stars and ignited our imagination; to those who continue to make [an] impact as faith leaders and activists, teachers and small-business owners.”

Harris continued: And let us all be clear: We will not, as a nation, build a better future for America by trying to erase America’s past.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus attended the event. Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black Minority Speaker of the House of Representatives was also in attendance. President Biden said his wife, first lady Jill Biden, just returned from Kenya where a follow-up meeting to the African Leaders Summit that took place in America was held.

President Biden drew applause when he spoke about the Divine Nine, the organization that represents nine historic Black Greek-letter college organizations. Six were Howard University graduates; the presidents of those organizations were at the White House for the Black History Month ceremony.

But the star of the day was Portis. Clad in a gray suit and a Kente cloth bow tie, he smiled as Biden said, “I want — you know, you may be President one day. Here’s the one commitment I want from you. And that is, when they say, ‘Joe Biden is out in the waiting room,’ you promise me you will not say, ‘Joe who?’ Deal? All right.”