TOP COMMUNITY LEADERS VIRTUALLY HONORED WITH NIPSCO’S 2020 LUMINARY AWARDS

NIPSCO announced the recipients of the company’s virtual 2020 Luminary Awards, recognizing leaders and organizations for their outstanding commitment to strengthening local communities, especially during these most trying times as many organizations that work hard to provide basic human needs are facing challenges of their own.

The Luminary Awards were created in 2012 in celebration of the utility’s 100-year anniversary to honor individuals or organizations that have displayed leadership in the areas of: Local Government Excellence, Community Leadership, Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship and Public Safety. The 2020 recipients virtually recognized are:

Local Government Excellence – Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation

Community Leadership – Mayor David Uran, City of Crown Point

Economic Development – Randy Mitchell, White County Economic Development

Education – Hobart High School Energy Technology Program

Environmental Stewardship – Paul Labovitz, Indiana Dunes National Park

Public Safety – City of Goshen

“While we would prefer to host the event in person as we’ve done since 2012,

NIPSCO hosted its 2020 Luminary Awards virtually so the company could still recognize organizations and individuals within its 32 counties who go above and beyond to make a positive, lasting impact in their respective communities,” said Nick Meyer, NIPSCO vice president of Communications and External Affairs. “The work being done in these six key areas helps to create safer, stronger and more robust regions in northern Indiana. We applaud the outstanding efforts of these leaders, especially during this most difficult time in our country.”

On behalf of each award recipient, NIPSCO made a $1,000 contribution to each award winner’s charity of choice.

For more information on other ways NIPSCO serves its communities, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.