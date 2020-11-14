Top Box Foods and Congressman Davis team up to donate

By Olivia Rodriguez

U.S. Representative Danny Davis and Top Box Foods founder Chris Kennedy joined Cliff Kelley’s program for a spirited conversation on Saturday, November 7. Working with the America’s Heroes Group, the three announced an initiative to help Chicagoans provide food for their families this Holiday season. Throughout November and December, two callers every half hour during Kelley’s 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday radio show will win a free Top Box Foods Holiday Box, complete with all the fixings for a comforting, hearty family meal.

Kennedy, along with his wife Sheila, founded Top Box Foods in 2012 to provide access to high quality foods, particularly in neighborhoods that have been underserved. Working with a network of community partners and volunteers, the organization has been bringing discounted groceries, including fresh produce and meats, to families who live in food deserts.

“This has been an incredibly difficult year for so many,” noted Sheila Kennedy, “and nothing soothes the soul like a home-cooked holiday dinner. We’re thankful to Cliff for this opportunity to bring a little happiness and comfort.”

Every week, eight listeners of Kelley’s Saturday show will win a Top Box Foods Holiday Box. The program will announce two winners – one veteran family and one civilian family – every half hour.

The COVID-19 crisis has increased the need for food across the country, and Chicagoland is no exception. Determined to meet this greater need, Top Box Foods began delivering food boxes directly to people’s homes with no delivery fee. With an army of volunteers, they have served over 50,000 households since the pandemic began.

Top Box Foods isn’t alone. Partnering with organizations, including ​My Block, My Hood, My City, the ​Housing Authority of Cook County, ​the American Diabetes Association and ​Blue Cross Blue Shield, among many more, Top Box Foods is making sure everyone has access to delicious, healthy foods.

Following the discussion, Kelley aired a YouTube recording of the “Day of Affirmation Address,” given by Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, in 1966 in Cape Town, South Africa. The speech is often known for its memorable “ripple of hope” phrase: “Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice. He sends forth a tiny ripple of hope… those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

Kennedy and his wife Sheila, with the help of their staff, partners, and volunteers, continue this legacy with Top Box Foods, sending forth ‘a tiny ripple of hope’ with every box.

Olivia Rodriguez, Top Box Foods Outreach and Communications Manager.