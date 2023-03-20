Tolleston Opportunity Campus receives $30 million to empower community

Photo caption: Mayor Jerome Prince

Approximately $30 million has been allocated to fund the Tolleston Opportunity Campus in Gary, Indiana. The project brings together a strong team of philanthropic partners including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, Methodist Hospitals, and the Crossroads YMCA to provide childcare, exercise classes, community programing, health care, workforce development and more.

“The Tolleston Opportunity Campus will be a collaborative partnership that will transform the Tolleston community for generations to come. We could not be more excited and appreciative of the three lead funders and program partners who support this vision and are committed to seeing it come to fruition,” said Larry Moore, Interim President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Current project funders are The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, City of Gary, and READI grant funds, allocated by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and managed by the Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation. Each have committed $10 million toward the initial $30 million investment to improve upon the overall wellbeing for residents.

“The Forum is very proud to be leading the Northwest Indiana READI effort. This is one of 34 amazing projects occurring in Northwest Indiana. As these catalytic projects evolve many, like the Tolleston Opportunity Campus, are adding additional partnerships, deepening the impact they will have on our region.” Said Heather Ennis, President & CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum.

Mayor of Gary, Jerome A Prince emphasized the magnitude of the investment by stating; “Our community is excited about the Tolleston Hub project, including the new YMCA. It’s proof Gary, our friends, and neighbors can reimagine what’s possible when we all work together. We welcome all our partners to Gary, and we look forward- with you- to accomplishing great things for Northwest Indiana.”

The continued cooperation directly translates to incredible results within the region. Bill Hanna, President and CEO of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation examined this saying, “This is an important initiative because it started with focusing on what we can to together to elevate opportunities and health and wellness in the city in a sustainable way. The key to meeting that challenge comes in the form of a Group of partners and funders who have a track record of operational excellence in Northwest Indiana and a commitment to its citizens.”

One of the goals for the campus is to bring services closer to the community. From preventative health programs to outpatient services and family gatherings the campus will provide opportunities and experiences for all ages.

“As we celebrate our 100th year of service to the Northwest Indiana community, we are proud to be a partner in the Tolleston Opportunity Campus, an initiative that will have a profoundly positive impact on the health and wellbeing of children and families in our community,” Matthew Doyle President & Chief Executive Officer Methodist Hospitals.

“We look forward to creating a safe place for all to learn, grow, and thrive while serving more kids and families in Lake County,” said Jay Buckmaster, CEO Crossroads YMCA.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined over 100 local leaders to discuss the cooperation of the six organizations as well as emphasized the generational impact that this Tolleston Opportunity Campus project will have on the community and surrounding. “Indiana’s strong fiscal foundation has placed us in a position of strength and has enabled us to make unprecedented investments in our rural, urban and suburban communities,” said Gov. Holcomb. “This historic initiative in Gary will provide critical services for Hoosiers, increase quality of place and position the city and surrounding region for continued success.”

Tolleston Opportunity Campus is one of 34 READI projects for Northwest Indiana being funded with $50 Million dollars awarded to the Northwest Indiana Forum Foundation which translates to well over $600 Million in total investment over the next 3 years. Indiana launched the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), a bold, transformational initiative that will dedicate $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth. The full, statewide READI program is expected to result in a projected $7.9B in total investment including local public, private and philanthropic match funding, which will propel investment in Indiana’s quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity.