Tolberts partner with City of Gary for Electric Buses

Recently, the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) announced the launch of four electric buses, which represents a welcomed trend of modernization and environmentally friendly transportation protocol.

The introduction of “green riding” in Gary and NWI has also ignited an opportunity for the business community to champion the cause of cleaner air while boosting economic development in the region. Law partners and life partners attorneys Michael and Shelice Tolbert of Tolbert & Tolbert, LLC were the first to take a leap of advertising faith by investing in a fully wrapped bus that will illuminate their brand on routes across Lake County.

“This launch means everything to us,” said Atty. Michael E. Tolbert. “As God continues to bless us, we want to be a blessing to our community. We are grateful for the support and appreciate everyone who came out to mark this historic occasion with us.”

On August 15, media representatvies, business community and supporters attended a press conference in the main parking lot of the Gary South Shore RailCats baseball stadium in downtown Gary. GPTC executive David Wright outlined how the rollout of electric buses in Gary translates into an economic development opportunity for the city and those operating businesses in and around Gary. As the Tolberts delivered their remarks, the fully wrapped electric bus featuring their likenesses, logo, tagline and contact information rolled into the background on cue with roars from the crowd.

“When we started out with billboards, we wanted to ensure there was positive messaging about our city, and this trend continues with the bus wrap,” added Atty. Shelice R. Tolbert.

FUEL Outdoor Media CEO and Gary native Cheryl Anderson worked with the Tolberts and Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR to develop the design for the bus, which boasts their new tagline “Faith. Experience. Results.”

“While we have bus advertising accounts in various markets across the country, there’s nothing like serving clients in my hometown,” said Anderson.

Immediately following the press conference, a business mixer reception hosted by FUEL Outdoor Media was held in the skybox area of the RailCats stadium where entrepreneurs, community leaders and business professionals gathered. The newly wrapped bus featuring the Tolberts remained in the parking lot as a reminder and selling point to businesses and organizations that the opportunity of “green” advertising is available to all.