Tolbert & Tolbert, LLCEarns MBE Certification

Attorneys Michael and Shelice Tolbert

Attorneys Michael and Shelice Tolbert recently received the exciting news that their firm Tolbert & Tolbert, LLC has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the Indiana Department of Administration, Division of Supplier Diversity.

This designation qualifies the firm for subcontracting opportunities on state contracts, notification of state business opportunities and invitations to business networking events.

“We are truly grateful for this designation and recognize the significant benefits and positive exposure it will bring to our firm,” said Atty. Michael E. Tolbert.

Businesses must undergo a stringent evaluation process to qualify for MBE Certification. In addition, they must be 51 percent-owned by qualifying minorities and possess expertise in a specific field and/or industry.