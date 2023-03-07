Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

To break cycles of violence, UChicago Medicine strengthens connections with street outreach workers

Photo caption: Tierra Lemon, a violence recovery specialist at UChicago Medicine, celebrates her graduation from the Metropolitan Peace Academy alongside training manager Tara Campbell. Held at the South Shore Cultural Center, the January 26 ceremony formally marked the end of an 18-week program focusing on street outreach and violence prevention.

By Jack Wang, UChicago Medicine

This article originally appeared on UChicago Medicine.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top