Titus Davis, former college football star, dead at 27

By Mark Fischer, New York Post

Titus Davis, perhaps the greatest wide receiver in Central Michigan history, died Wednesday at the age of 27 following a bout with a rare form of kidney cancer, according to reports.

Davis starred at CMU from 2011-14 and broke program records formerly held by NFL star Antonio Brown for receiving touchdowns (37) and receiving yards (3,700). He was also the first player in FBS history to have eight or more receiving touchdowns in four different seasons.

In July, Davis, the older brother of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, began chemotherapy for Renal Medullary Carcinoma, which “typically affects young adults and is almost exclusively associated with sickle cell trait,” according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The average survival period is less than one year.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of Titus, who was first and foremost an outstanding person,” former CMU coach Dan Enos said in a statement to The Detroit News. “On the field, he was a phenomenal athlete and competitor. He was also a great friend and teammate to many.”

Despite his impressive collegiate résumé, the Wheaton, Ill. native was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft. (CMU is part of the Mid-American Conference, which is considered a step below the so-called Power Five conferences that account for a majority of players drafted.)

Following the draft, Davis signed with the Chargers. He spent two stints with the Jets practice squad, though he did not appear in a game, and was also a member of the Bills and Bears practice squads before stepping away from football in 2017.

“Still to this day one of the most talented players I’ve played with,” tweeted Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier, who was Davis’ college teammate.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.