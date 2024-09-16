Tito Jackson, Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dies at 70

Tito Jackson, one of the original members of the legendary Jackson 5 and older brother to Michael and Janet Jackson, has died at the age of 70. His death marks the end of a remarkable life that helped shape modern pop and R&B music. Tito’s contributions to the world of music, both as a performer and a behind-the-scenes force, have left a lasting impact.

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, Tito was the third of the Jackson children. He developed a love for music at a young age, influenced by his father’s passion for blues and his mother’s love of gospel. It was Tito’s knack for the guitar that set him apart, a skill he developed after secretly playing his father’s guitar without permission. Once discovered, his father encouraged his talents and set him and his brothers—Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael—on a musical path that would eventually change the face of pop music.

In 1964, the Jackson brothers formed the Jackson 5, with Tito on guitar, and began performing at local talent shows and small venues. Their combination of youthful exuberance, tight harmonies, and synchronized choreography caught the attention of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, who signed them to his label in 1969. The group’s first single, “I Want You Back,” skyrocketed to the top of the charts, followed by more hits like “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There,” cementing the Jackson 5 as a global sensation.

As a member of the Jackson 5, Tito was often overshadowed by his more famous younger brother, Michael, and the group’s dynamic frontman, Jermaine. However, Tito’s guitar playing was a crucial element of the band’s sound, helping to create the infectious rhythms and melodies that made their music so popular. While Michael took center stage vocally, Tito remained a steady, reliable presence, often seen as the backbone of the group.

After their initial Motown success, the Jackson 5 transitioned to Epic Records in 1975, changing their name to The Jacksons due to legal constraints. This period saw Tito take on more responsibilities, including songwriting and producing alongside his brothers. The Jacksons continued to release hits, including “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)” and “Can You Feel It,” during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

In the wake of Michael Jackson’s solo success in the 1980s, the Jackson family members pursued individual projects. While Tito did not enjoy the same level of fame as his younger brother, he embarked on his own solo career later in life. In 2003, Tito formed the blues band “Tito Jackson and the Sons of Blues,” showcasing his love for blues music that harkened back to his early influences. His debut solo album, Tito Time, was released in 2016 and included the single “Get It Baby,” a collaboration with rapper Big Daddy Kane. The album displayed Tito’s passion for R&B and blues, proving that he could hold his own as a solo artist.

Throughout the years, Tito was involved in numerous reunion tours with his brothers, including a celebrated 1984 “Victory Tour” and a tribute to Michael Jackson after his death in 2009. Though he preferred a quieter role behind the scenes, he remained a proud ambassador for the Jackson family’s musical legacy.

Aside from his musical accomplishments, Tito Jackson was a dedicated family man. He was married to Delores “Dee Dee” Martes from 1972 until her death in 1994, and they had three sons: Taj, Taryll, and TJ, who went on to form their own group, 3T. Tito also devoted much of his time to philanthropic efforts, supporting various causes, including children’s charities and organizations focused on social justice.

Tito Jackson’s contributions to music are often described as the glue that held the Jackson 5 together. Though not as flashy as some of his siblings, his steady presence and musicianship provided the foundation for the group’s success. Tito remained active in music up until his passing, performing with his brothers on tour and continuing to pursue his passion for the blues.

Tito Jackson leaves behind a legacy of resilience and dedication, not only to his family but also to the music industry at large. As tributes pour in from fans and fellow musicians alike, it’s clear that Tito Jackson’s influence transcends the stage and the spotlight. His calm, grounded presence will be missed, but his music will live on, continuing to inspire generations to come.