Tito Jackson, founding member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70

Tito Jackson, one of the original members of the legendary Jackson 5 and older brother to Michael and Janet Jackson, has died at the age of 70. His death marks the end of a remarkable life that helped shape modern pop and R&B music. Tito’s contributions to the world of music, both as a performer and a behind-the-scenes force, have left a lasting impact.

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, Tito was the third of the Jackson children. From a young age, he was influenced by his father’s passion for blues and his mother’s love of gospel. Tito’s talent for the guitar was nurtured after being discovered playing his father’s guitar without permission. This led to his father encouraging Tito and his brothers—Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael—to form a band that would eventually change the face of pop music.

In 1964, the Jackson brothers formed the Jackson 5, with Tito on guitar. The group gained local recognition for their energetic performances, which ultimately attracted the attention of Motown Records. Signed in 1969, the Jackson 5 quickly became international stars with hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “I’ll Be There.” Tito, while often overshadowed by Michael and Jermaine, played a pivotal role with his guitar playing, helping create the group’s signature sound.

After their time at Motown, the Jackson 5 moved to Epic Records in 1975 and became The Jacksons. During this period, Tito became more involved in songwriting and producing. The Jacksons released several hits and continued to tour well into the 1980s, with Tito remaining a central figure within the family’s success.

Tito married Delores “Dee Dee” Martes in 1972, and together they had three sons: Taj, Taryll, and TJ, who formed the group 3T. Tito managed their career, helping them achieve success in the 1990s. Tragedy struck in 1994 when Dee Dee was murdered, and Tito remained a strong support for his sons. Despite personal struggles, he continued to focus on his music, later forming a blues band, “Tito Jackson and the Sons of Blues,” and releasing his debut solo album *Tito Time* in 2016.

Tito and his brothers returned to their hometown of Gary, Indiana, in May 2024 for a special event at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School, where they were honored with the unveiling of a musical arts wing. This event, attended by fans and community members, highlighted the Jackson family’s ongoing connection to Gary. Tito, Marlon, and Jackie also performed at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, marking their first performance in Gary since 2022.

In 2023, Tito, alongside his brothers, publicly endorsed Eddie Melton for mayor of Gary. The Jackson family’s support played a key role in Melton’s campaign, which was centered on revitalizing the city the Jacksons always considered home. Tito’s involvement in Melton’s campaign and his regular returns to Gary emphasized his enduring connection to the city where his family’s musical legacy began.

Tito Jackson passed away on September 15, 2024, likely from a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. His death was confirmed by his sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ, who expressed their heartbreak and called their father an “incredible man who cared about everyone.” Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, but his passing has left a significant void in the hearts of his family and fans.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton reflected on Tito’s contributions to the community, stating, “Tito Jackson was not just a beloved figure in music but a true son of Gary. His family’s success has been a beacon of pride for our city for decades.”

Karen Freeman-Wilson, former mayor of Gary and current president of the Chicago Urban League, noted that Tito’s influence will live on in Gary’s youth, who continue to look up to the Jackson family as proof that anything is possible.

Tito Jackson leaves behind a legacy of resilience and dedication, both to his family and the music industry at large. Though his presence was often quieter than some of his siblings, Tito’s steady contributions as a guitarist and songwriter helped shape one of the most iconic musical families in history. His music, as well as his spirit of kindness and strength, will continue to inspire generations to come.