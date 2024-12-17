‘Tis the season… for food poisoning?

Attending holiday potlucks and making your family’s favorite festive meals may sound picture perfect, but in the world of food safety, there is always more than meets the eye.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), outbreaks of Clostridium perfringens food poisoning, a common bacteria in cooked foods left at room temperature, occur most often in November and December due to the holidays.

Foodborne illnesses can be severe and sometimes even deadly. That’s why Aurora Health Care Registered Dietitian and Food & Nutrition Manager Theresa Glasgow recommends the following tips to keep your holiday dishes safe and bacteria-free:

Wash your hands

Handwashing is the first line of defense against foodborne illness. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after handling raw foods and before touching ready-to-eat foods, cooked foods or food contact surfaces.

Mind the buffet

If you are serving buffet style, food should not be out longer than two hours. Instead of putting all food out at once, keep portions small and refresh often.

Large gatherings can be chaotic. If you are busy in the kitchen or entertaining guests, assign a helper to keep an eye on your buffet. The key is keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

Control the prep

When preparing food for large or small gatherings or for you own meal prep, always be mindful of the time food is sitting at room temperature during the process. To avoid cross-contamination, use separate cutting boards or food preparation areas — one for raw meat and poultry and another for foods like fruits and vegetables.

Proper thawing

If turkey or ham is on your menu, make sure you follow safe thawing protocols, which include:

When thawing in a refrigerator, allow 24 hours for every four to five pounds of turkey or ham. After thawing, the meat is safe in a refrigerator for one to two days.

When thawing in a cold-water bath, allow 30 minutes per pound and submerge the turkey or ham in its original wrapping. Change the water every half hour until it’s thawed. Cook it immediately.

Cooking temperatures

To prevent food poisoning, cook meat to a safe internal temperature. The HHS recommends the following temperatures:

Poultry: 165 degrees Fahrenheit

165 degrees Fahrenheit Ham: 145 degrees Fahrenheit

145 degrees Fahrenheit Pre-cooked ham: 165 degrees Fahrenheit

165 degrees Fahrenheit Seafood: 145 degrees Fahrenheit

145 degrees Fahrenheit Casseroles: 165 degrees Fahrenheit

While pop-up timers are fairly accurate, a calibrated food thermometer can make sure the meat has reached the proper temperature in its thickest, innermost part.

Many people choose to stuff their turkey. However, it’s best to avoid this since it can lead to bacteria growth. A safer alternative is to cook the stuffing separately from the turkey and dress the bird after it is done cooking.

And those tasty leftovers?

Store leftovers in the fridge in small containers and don’t keep them for more than a week. By then, you will be tired of them anyways!

If you suspect you have a foodborne illness, contact your health care provider, drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration and report the illness to your local health department.

