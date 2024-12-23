Tips to keep spirits bright this holiday season

The holiday season is an undoubtedly busy and stressful time. Between disruptions in normal routines, early mornings, late nights and changes in diet, even the youngest members of the family can easily become overwhelmed.

Here are four tips to help your family navigate holiday stress:

1. Whenever possible, stick to your family’s normal routine and keep your calendar manageable.

It’s OK to decline holiday events without guilt. If you are traveling for the holidays or will be away from home for long periods of time, find ways to maintain a sense of normalcy. This can be reading familiar books together at bedtime, sitting next to each other at a family dinner party or listening to your favorite songs on the car ride there.

For children who are old enough to understand, talk through the holiday plans so they know what to expect. This will help them feel more in control of the situation and lead to fewer tantrums or arguments.

2. Prioritize rest and family health for everyone in the family.

From babies to older adults, the holidays can sometimes feel like a never-ending marathon. Make sure you are building time into the schedule for rest. Try to avoid skipping naps for children who do so during the day and do your best not to push back bedtime. Repetitively losing sleep takes away your body’s much needed time to recover which helps keep you healthy.

A young child also can become easily overwhelmed by large gatherings and may need some moments in a quiet room to decompress.

Don’t be afraid to let friends and family know what works best for you and your family. Need to show up late? Won’t be staying for dessert? These are all reasonable boundaries to set to protect your family’s health and well-being.

3. Keep healthy snack and meal options on hand.

Holidays can mean lots of sugar and fewer healthy food choices. If you are heading to a party, bring a fruit or vegetable tray with a healthy dip. Pack your child nutrient-dense snacks and keep an eye on their water intake. Plan ahead and prepare grab-and-go options for your fridge, like cut up fruits and vegetables, cubes of cheese, hard-boiled eggs and homemade parfaits.

4. Don’t force your child to do things that make them uncomfortable.

Watch for signs that your child may need extra support. This may be mood swings or meltdowns in younger kids or feeling anxious about the pressures of holiday parties and gift giving in older kids.

If children don’t want to hug a friend of family member they see once a year, don’t make them. If food on their plate doesn’t appeal to them, let it go.

This time of year should be enjoyable for everyone, and giving your child the power to make choices for themselves can go a long way and keep spirits bright.

Dr. Anisha Shetty is a pediatrician with Advocate Children’s Hospital.

