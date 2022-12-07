Timuel D. Black Foundation announces opening of exhibit in Bronzeville

Community members, educators, friends, and creatives will gather on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM, to celebrate and amplify the legacy of the late Dr. Timuel D. Black (Dec. 7, 1918-Oct. 13, 2021). The occasion will serve as a meet and greet reception to bring together those actively working to carry on Black’s legacy of civic activism, oral history, and educational reform in the pursuit of social justice.

The Timuel D. Black Educational Foundation, The Civic Knowledge Project, and the Bronzeville Historical Society will host the gathering at 4455 S. King Drive Suite 103, Chicago, IL. Special guests will include Zenobia Johnson Black and representatives from the Black Metropolis Research Consortium, the UChicago Dept. of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity, and the Vivian G. Harsh Research Collection.

The reception will highlight the innovative ways in which the legacy of Timuel D. Black has continued since his death. Photographs, documents, and awards that Black received will be on display in a Special Exhibition curated by Angela Orokoh, a graduate student at UChicago’s Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice, and the 2022-23 Timuel D. Black Community Solidarity Scholar. And some very important announcements about new educational opportunities will be made by the Black Metropolis Research Consortium and other special guests.

Timuel D. Black was a deeply beloved educator, activist, historian, author, and storyteller. The “Senior Statesman” of Chicago’s South Side, the place he called his “Sacred Ground,” his work for social justice was lifelong and endlessly inspirational. And it continues to inspire us! This event is by invitation only! For more information contact the individuals below