TimeLine Theatre offers remote theatre event for ‘Kill Move Paradise’

TimeLine Theatre is thrilled to announce that it is able to offer a limited number of opportunities to stream a previously filmed performance of its Chicago premiere of James Ijames’ “Kill Move Paradise,” directed by Wardell Julius Clark—completing a run that was unfortunately cut short on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons in Chicago and beyond are able to purchase tickets for a specific date and time, just like a live performance. At curtain time for their purchased performance, ticketholders will receive a link and password, which is available for one-time viewing anytime within the following week.

Remote view tickets are now on sale for $25, for dates that began April 1 and run through Sunday, April 19. Ticket purchases are organized similar to TimeLine’s regular performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Patrons are then able to view their performance at a time they choose within a one-week window that begins with the performance date and time purchased. Only 99 tickets are available for each streamed performance, reflecting the number of seats in TimeLine’s theatre.

With the flexibility to complete their viewing within one week, patrons are encouraged to purchase for the earliest date available to ensure that as many people as possible will have an opportunity to enjoy this production.

The Chicago Sun-Times raved that “Kill Move Paradise” is “possibly the most outstanding and singularly risky play you will see this year.”

For remote view tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 ext. 6. Please note that TimeLine’s Box Office is currently working remotely and staff may need to return messages rather than answer calls directly.

“We were incredibly saddened that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this amazing production had to close nearly a month early and wasn’t seen by as many people as it could have been,” Artistic Director PJ Powers said. “We are grateful that through the incredible cooperation of artist unions, Dramatists Play Service, and playwright James Ijames, we are able to offer this digital sharing of the production to make up for missed performances. It’s an honor to continue to share the beauty and impact of this show and the artistry of the cast and production team with our community of subscribers and theatre lovers in Chicago and perhaps beyond.”