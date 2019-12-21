Timeless Gifts Hosted 10th Annual Christmas Duets Mentoring Concert and Gala

10th Anniversary Celebration “Our Year of Gratitude”

What do you get when young artists are mentored by seasoned artists? You get Timeless Gifts, a dedicated nonprofit youth program bridging the gap created when performing arts education was removed from Chicago Public Schools. Timeless Gifts held their 10th Annual Christmas Duets Mentoring Concert and Gala showcasing “Our Year of Gratitude” earlier this month at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. in The University of Chicago. This remarkable evening, in celebration of their 10th Anniversary, was hosted by WVON’s Pam Morris-Walton and Art “Chat Daddy” Sims. Over 200 guests enjoyed performances by Timeless Gifts’ proteges along with their World Class instructors. Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Nikki Hayes, president-LiUNA Local 1001, were the honorary chairs this year.

“We’re so excited to celebrate our 10th Anniversary of uplifting, inspiring and teaching young people how to nurture their gifts in the performing arts. Ten years later and this wonderful youth program remains a labor of love,” said Joan Collaso, executive director and founding member of Timeless Gifts. “We’ve supported over 400 youth throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs through our seven-week summer program, and now we have students in college as well as performing on large stages and doing great things in the arts and other areas of their lives.”

Timeless Gifts “Our Year of Gratitude” included honoring an amazing list of African-American talent as follows: Val Gray Ward (Lifetime Achievement); Jeff Morrow (Lifetime of Mentoring); Pastor Darius Brooks (Timeless Gifts’ Legacy Award); Abe Thompson (Timeless Gifts’ Legacy Award); Pemon Rami (Timeless Gifts’ Legacy Award); and finally a very special recognition and honor goes to Producer Pam Oliver and NBC Reporter LeeAnn Trotter for their continued support as well as coverage of Timeless Gifts’ Vocal Ensemble’s debut performance tour in Milan, Italy this past April. For online tickets and/or donations as well as more details on this awe-inspiring concert, please go to www.timelessgifts.org or call 312.808.0005.