‘Time’ on Amazon Prime shows a wife’s commitment to free her husband from prison

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation.

Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex.

[Sibil] Rich considers herself an abolitionist because she says that the prison system is, in fact, a form of slavery. Given this, Rich has a personal vendetta against the system, in that she is anticipating her husband’s release, but the powers that be are taking their time executing the paperwork. Her mother, it is revealed in the documentary, feels that during court proceedings Rich should have been more docile and a bit demure. But that’s not Rich. Given that, just watching her as a motivational speaker, you would never think that she had joined in on a bank robbery.

And I believe that the mother resents that Rich and her long-time boyfriend Robert Richardson, before they married, had committed this “Bonnie and Clyde” crime. Her mom felt she should have been more docile and a bit more demure during court proceedings, when Rich was sentenced but only served 3.5 years in prison. As well, she had hoped that her daughter would marry a doctor or a lawyer. As she spoke of the bank robbery, she said, “Right don’t come to you doing wrong.”

“Time” was filmed over two decades and is an epic love story. Rob’s release from Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) is a momentous occasion, even though the couple did commit a crime that put other people’s lives in jeopardy. It’s a triumph that some may think isn’t well deserved, but Rob did spend 20 years in prison and it does bring a large family back together. Take a look at the trailer: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi749322521?ref_=vp_rv_0.