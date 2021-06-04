Tijuana Nichols’ WorkBoots works to help area students thrive

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Chicago native Tijuana (Tia) Nichols is a facilities manager at SodexoMAGIC and has founded an organization WorkBoots, which aims to help keep students within the Chicago Public School system healthy and safe. SodexoMAGIC is a joint venture between Sodexo and former NBA great Magic Johnson.

Her job with SodexoMAGIC has opened her eyes to inequities within the schools and compelled her to do more. The Crusader reached out to her about her commitment to students across the city and her new organization.

“My role as facilities manager is what helped fuel my passion to help the students, their families, and communities overall. I noticed a difference in resources available to students in certain communities and have always believed that it takes a village to help communities thrive.”

Nichols said: “I was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, and even attended some of the schools that I work in or have worked in.” And while she doesn’t have school-age children, she does have grandchildren who attend CPS. “My children are adults now; however, I have grandchildren in the school system, and consider the children at the schools I serve in and the community as my own, as well,” she added.

Nichols’ commitment to her work in the schools has earned her the recent recognition as “SodexoMAGIC Hero of Everyday Life” by the Stop Hunger Foundation, she said. “This is a coveted award honored to select few employees across the globe, and it is truly an honor for me to be recognized for simply pursuing my passion of helping others.” Nichols has gone above and beyond her job duties, including inspiring a principal to add a washer and dryer in a school to help students keep clean clothing, and hosting food drives and other events that benefitted community members.

Nichols spoke of her role during the last year. “From day one of school closures due to COVID-19, we have worked tirelessly implementing cleaning and disinfecting plans, training of new cleaning processes, and staying in constant communication with staff at all levels in preparation for reopening.”

She said that her team also worked closely with schools in areas with high COVID infection rates to provide ‘Safe at Home’ Safety kits to families when schools reopened for in-person learning for K-8 students this past spring. “We felt it important to reinforce and promote safety confidence for our returning students—rather they are at home, or at school.”

Nichols explained her new organization: “My goal with WorkBoots is to be a part of that village by providing resources and programming to empower low-income and disenfranchised African-American communities.

“I came up with the name WorkBoots as I was thinking through all the work that needs to be done in the communities where our students live and attend school. I told myself that I needed to lace up my boots and get to work. I also realized that my passion and expertise in the trades together was a perfect mix to offer children a glimpse of their future selves through my work. From there, WorkBoots was born, and I’m thankful for SodexoMAGIC, who is my first official corporate sponsor.”

She added: “We are dedicated to creating better futures. In order to do that, we have a responsibility and a duty to make sure our youth are physically present in their futures and thriving. Not dead, not in jail, but present in their futures.”

WorkBoots’ summer program is hoping to help youth across the city and will take place on Saturdays in July from July 10 through July 31 at Jesse Owens Elementary School, which is led by Principal Katina Stovall-Brown on the South Side. This program will provide youth with the opportunity to become early learners of trade skillsets using various materials and tools—like making a pizza circuit box or building a take-home bird house.

The workshop is open to 2nd-5th grade students. Registration information is available on the website at [https://work-boots.org].

The organization is currently seeking volunteers and in-kind donations for materials, supplies and more for the Summer Workshop. Anyone interested in supporting can connect via the “Contact Us” page on their website.