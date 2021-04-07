Tiffany Henyard Wins Race For Mayor Of Dolton

By CBS 2 Chicago

Village Trustee Tiffany Henyard declared victory Tuesday in the mayoral race in south suburban Dolton.

Henyard will be the first woman mayor of the south suburb. She won 82 percent of the vote compared with 18 percent for challenger Ronnie Burge.

Henyard won the Democratic mayoral primary in Dolton back in February with 34 percent of the vote, compared with 30 percent for incumbent Mayor Riley Rogers, 29 percent for village trustee and community activist Andrew Holmes, and 6 percent for Robert Shaw, a former Chicago alderman and twin brother of late former Dolton Mayor William Shaw.

Henyard has been the subject of some past controversy. Last month, she gave away gas for free at a Food 4 Less in Dolton in what was billed as kicking off her mayoral campaign. Some legal experts told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov at the time that if the gas giveaway didn’t cross the legal line, it definitely stood right on it.

A spokesperson for Henyard said at the time that the gas giveaway was not an attempt to buy votes.

Henyard also gave away gas in November. She also has been the subject of a past CBS 2 investigation, after one of her former tenants accused the village trustee of failing to remedy a massive mold problem in a Section 8 house she owns – which raised even more concerns about the house’s inspection history.

Henyard referred questions to her attorney about that issue back at the time.

This article originally appeared on CBS 2 Chicago.