Tickets to the Black Women’s Expo are now on sale

The wait is over! Tickets to the Black Women’s Expo, the country’s largest and longest running expo for women of color, go on sale today at http://www.BWEnext.com. Expo founder Merry Green will go live on Facebook at 9am to share updates about ticket sales, vendor opportunities and call for speakers and local entertainment.

The Expo will take place August 20 – 22 at the McCormick Place in Chicago. Traditional elements of the Expo will remain including live performances, exhibitors and panel discussions. Many of these activities will be recorded and re-broadcast during the virtual component on August 28th-29th. For more information, visit BWEnext. com.