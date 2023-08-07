Tickets on sale for the 2023 Chicago Football Classic

Photo credit: RISE Strategy Group

The Chicago Football Classic (CFC), the not-for-profit organization dedicated to encouraging African American youth to achieve their personal best in the classroom and beyond, has announced the return of the historic event on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 p.m. CT.



According to the CFC, Tickets for the CFC are now available for purchase in-person at Midway Wholesalers, 773-874-8000 (X4025) (41 W. 84th Street, Chicago, IL 60620) and Riteway Huggins Construction at 773-734-1600 (1030 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60619) and online at Ticketmaster.com.



The event will highlight the enriched culture that attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) can provide students and will include a ceremony awarding $250,000 in scholarships to students attending HBCUs.



“After a three-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring back the Chicago Football Classic and recognize the importance of HBCUs for our African American youth,” said Everett Rand, co-founder of CFC via press release. “While our organization works every day to ensure educational opportunities for African American students, this event represents a time when we can all come together and celebrate our culture. This year’s CFC will host a weeklong series of events making this a ‘destination event’ and one to remember.”



A golf outing at Harborside International Golf Center that includes a day of contests, prizes, refreshments and golf kicks off the festivities on Thursday, August 31. The following day on Friday, September 1 is the Pep Rally at Daley Plaza that will act as the official opening ceremony, featuring drum lines, cheerleaders and dance teams representing their team colors, pride and talents.



“This weekend is bigger than football,” said Larry Huggins, co-founder of CFC. “It’s about ensuring that every deserving scholar is not deprived of the opportunity to receive a higher education from HBCUs. The better educated our youth are, the better our community can be.”



The weekend culminates on Saturday, September 2, beginning with an HBCU College & Career Fair where students will be able to speak to representatives from over 25 HBCUs across the country as they begin their college search. Tailgating will commence following the fair. Fans can watch the highly coveted Battle of the High School Bands at the South Lawn, featuring the top high school bands throughout Chicagoland. The top three bands are then awarded a trophy and prize money, according to the CFC.



(Information courtesy of RISE Strategy Group)