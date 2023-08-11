Tickets on sale for annual Froebel-Roosevelt Nostalgia

Tickets are on sale for the Annual Froebel- Roosevelt Nostalgia scheduled for Saturday, August 12. The day will begin with a picnic on the lawn of Froebel High School Campus at 15th & Madison. The event begins at noon and concludes at 5 p.m. Music and food will be provided.
Smith said vendors are also being sought to set up at the picnic. The cost of a one- day booth is $35 unsheltered and $75 for a shelter. Booths may be paid for at Beautiful Things at 4335 Broadway.
At 8 p.m. the annual Oldies But Goodies Dance will be held in the Calumet Township Center, 1900 West 41st Avenue. Tickets are $15 in advance and may be purchased at Beautiful Things or by calling 887-2046. The cost at the door is $20.
Smith said two $10,000 scholarship funds have been established from the profits. The Gary Educational Foundation is administering the funds. More recently past profit has also been used to further develop the Froebel Park.