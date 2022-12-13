Tickets for Glen’s Christmas Concert on sale

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will sponsor their 6th Annual Spectacular Christmas Concert featuring the Divas and Kings of Gospel on Saturday, December 17 at the Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Road in Gary. The doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased from the participants or at Beautiful Things in 4335 Broadway, Gary. The admission at the door is $20.

Participants will sing a variety of gospel and Christmas songs. Among the singers are Tamilla Calloway, CeCe & Co., Jannie Dates, Rev. Gregg Frazier, Sylvester Mabone, Mateena Hough, Melva Castleberry, David Gullett, Bruce Pearson, Sulretha Swain, Bishop Norman Hairston, Michael Curtis, Rosalind Portis, Angela Cundiff, Gloria McCray, Robin Kline, and Minister Tina Blount. The Prince of Peace Church Praise Dancers will open and close the show.